Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The RSM Classic

Over his last five tournaments, Hughes has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 304.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hughes is averaging 3.452 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.