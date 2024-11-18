Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Mackenzie Hughes enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) after a 67th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his last tournament.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Hughes has entered The RSM Classic eight times recently, with one win, an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 16-under.
- In 2023, Hughes finished second (with a score of 25-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Hughes' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|11/17/2022
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|11/18/2021
|2
|63-68-70-62
|-19
|11/19/2020
|MC
|73-69
|E
|11/21/2019
|65
|66-70-69-74
|-3
Hughes' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hughes has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 304.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes is averaging 3.452 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hughes has an average of 4.804 in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.277 (153rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes owns a -0.215 mark (137th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hughes' 0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks third this season, and his 27.93 putts-per-round average ranks eighth.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|298.3
|304.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|63.37%
|69.17%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.93
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|145
|22.41%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|12.58%
|10.28%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 84% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- With 1026 points, Hughes currently sits 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.306. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
- Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.242.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes delivered his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.615). That ranked second in the field.
- Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.277
|-2.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.215
|1.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.417
|2.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.688
|3.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.614
|4.804
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|69-74-75-68
|+2
|115
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|64-72-70-68
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-71-70-69
|E
|22
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|70-67-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|65-72-68-64
|-19
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-69-71-77
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.