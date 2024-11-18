PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Mackenzie Hughes enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) after a 67th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his last tournament.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Hughes has entered The RSM Classic eight times recently, with one win, an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 16-under.
    • In 2023, Hughes finished second (with a score of 25-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Hughes' recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023268-66-60-63-25
    11/17/2022MC71-68-3
    11/18/2021263-68-70-62-19
    11/19/2020MC73-69E
    11/21/20196566-70-69-74-3

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Hughes has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 304.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes is averaging 3.452 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hughes has an average of 4.804 in his past five tournaments.
    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.277 (153rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes owns a -0.215 mark (137th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hughes' 0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks third this season, and his 27.93 putts-per-round average ranks eighth.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118298.3304.0
    Greens in Regulation %16463.37%69.17%
    Putts Per Round827.9328.0
    Par Breakers14522.41%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance2412.58%10.28%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 84% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • With 1026 points, Hughes currently sits 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.306. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
    • Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.242.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes delivered his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.615). That ranked second in the field.
    • Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.277-2.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.2151.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.4172.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.6883.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6144.804

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-66-69-72-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship1669-74-75-68+2115
    July 25-283M Open1964-72-70-68-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2867-69-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-71-70-69E22
    September 12-15Procore Championship470-67-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship865-72-68-64-19--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-69-71-77+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The RSM Classic.

