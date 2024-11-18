Luke Clanton betting profile: The RSM Classic

Clanton has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Clanton has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.

Luke Clanton has averaged 311.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Clanton has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.