Luke Clanton betting profile: The RSM Classic

Luke Clanton will compete in the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24 after a 50th-place finish at the Procore Championship.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In the past five years, this is Clanton's first time competing at The RSM Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Clanton has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
- Luke Clanton has averaged 311.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton is averaging 5.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|314.1
|311.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|74.36%
|76.23%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.27
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.99%
|29.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|11.73%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Clanton's best finishes
- Clanton has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|5.233
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Clanton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|76-69-69-74
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-65-72
|-14
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|63-67-67-63
|-24
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|70-65-69-71
|-13
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|68-67-62-69
|-14
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|70-68-72-75
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.