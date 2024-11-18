PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The RSM Classic

Betting Profile

    Ludvig Åberg competes in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24, as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, finishing at 29-under on the par-70 course at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Åberg has entered The RSM Classic two times recently, with one win, an average finish of first, and an average score of 29-under.
    • Åberg won The RSM Classic in 2023, with a score of 29-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Åberg's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023167-64-61-61-29
    11/18/2021MC72-70E

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Åberg has averaged 317.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg is averaging 0.383 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 1.584 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.538 this season (12th on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.5 yards) ranks 21st, while his 66.4% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg owns a 0.450 mark (22nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Åberg has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.58, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 25.59% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance21310.5317.7
    Greens in Regulation %8267.68%47.22%
    Putts Per Round4228.5828.6
    Par Breakers4925.59%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.60%14.81%

    Åberg's best finishes

    • Although Åberg hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured five top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Currently, Åberg has 2092 points, ranking him sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.263 mark ranked best in the field.
    • Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 5.759 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524. He finished fifth in that event.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.587, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5382.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.450-0.771
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.002-0.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1510.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.1381.584

    Åberg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational360-72-60E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4769-70-77-63-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-70-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open968-72-69-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am268-65-67-16400
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1968-72-70-68-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2573-74-69-72E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship867-73-67-67-14225
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-67-73-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament273-69-70-69-7400
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1066-66-68-72-12170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday568-72-72-74-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open1266-69-73-73+1150
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-69-62-71-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open464-64-65-73-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-70-66-72-8--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4071-68-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship272-63-71-71-11833
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1671-68-68-70-70

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.