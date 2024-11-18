Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.263 mark ranked best in the field.

Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 5.759 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524. He finished fifth in that event.

At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.587, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.