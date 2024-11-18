Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Ludvig Åberg competes in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24, as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, finishing at 29-under on the par-70 course at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Åberg has entered The RSM Classic two times recently, with one win, an average finish of first, and an average score of 29-under.
- Åberg won The RSM Classic in 2023, with a score of 29-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Åberg's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|11/18/2021
|MC
|72-70
|E
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Åberg has averaged 317.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg is averaging 0.383 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 1.584 Strokes Gained: Total.
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.538 this season (12th on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.5 yards) ranks 21st, while his 66.4% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg owns a 0.450 mark (22nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.58, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 25.59% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|310.5
|317.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|67.68%
|47.22%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.58
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|49
|25.59%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.60%
|14.81%
Åberg's best finishes
- Although Åberg hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured five top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Currently, Åberg has 2092 points, ranking him sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.263 mark ranked best in the field.
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 5.759 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524. He finished fifth in that event.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.587, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.538
|2.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.450
|-0.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.002
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.151
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.138
|1.584
Åberg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|60-72-60
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
|170
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|12
|66-69-73-73
|+1
|150
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-69-62-71
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|64-64-65-73
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|72-63-71-71
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|16
|71-68-68-70
|-7
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.