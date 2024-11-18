Lucas Glover betting profile: The RSM Classic
In his last competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Lucas Glover ended the weekend at 6-under, good for a 42nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 seeking a higher finish.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last four appearances at The RSM Classic, Glover has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 11-under.
- In 2021, Glover failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Glover's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/18/2021
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|11/19/2020
|23
|71-68-67-65
|-11
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Glover has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those five times he's made the cut.
- Lucas Glover has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of 1.848 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 9.551 Strokes Gained: Total.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044, which ranks 116th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 168th, and his 72.4% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks fifth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.723, while he ranks 51st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.91%.
- On the greens, Glover has registered a -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR, while he ranks 89th with a putts-per-round average of 28.99. He has broken par 22.78% of the time (132nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|290.5
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|68.91%
|78.06%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.99
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|132
|22.78%
|28.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.42%
|9.17%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 73.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Currently, Glover has 596 points, ranking him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.965. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 13.498. He finished third in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 6.416 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.848, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.044
|-0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.723
|7.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.172
|0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.266
|1.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.584
|9.551
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|57-69-68
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|64-68-67-69
|-16
|37
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|65-67-68-66
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|69-66-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|72-68-70-65
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|68-67-66-77
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The RSM Classic.
