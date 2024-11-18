PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lucas Glover betting profile: The RSM Classic

    In his last competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Lucas Glover ended the weekend at 6-under, good for a 42nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 seeking a higher finish.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last four appearances at The RSM Classic, Glover has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In 2021, Glover failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Glover's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/18/2021MC71-69-2
    11/19/20202371-68-67-65-11

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Glover has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Lucas Glover has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has an average of 1.848 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 9.551 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044, which ranks 116th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 168th, and his 72.4% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks fifth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.723, while he ranks 51st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.91%.
    • On the greens, Glover has registered a -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR, while he ranks 89th with a putts-per-round average of 28.99. He has broken par 22.78% of the time (132nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168290.5300.9
    Greens in Regulation %5168.91%78.06%
    Putts Per Round8928.9928.9
    Par Breakers13222.78%28.89%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.42%9.17%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 73.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Currently, Glover has 596 points, ranking him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.965. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 13.498. He finished third in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 6.416 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.848, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.044-0.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7237.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1720.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.2661.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5849.551

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational657-69-68E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4470-67-71-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2364-68-67-69-1637
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-78+13--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-70-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship365-67-68-66-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship369-66-68-62-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2472-68-70-65-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4268-67-66-77-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.