Lucas Glover betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.965. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 13.498. He finished third in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 6.416 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.848, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.