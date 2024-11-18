Lee Hodges betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Lee Hodges will compete Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic. In his last tournament he finished 16th in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, shooting 10-under at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last three trips to The RSM Classic, Hodges has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 56th.
- Hodges missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic in 2022.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Hodges' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|11/18/2021
|57
|65-69-73-72
|-3
Hodges' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Hodges has an average of -2.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 0.295 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.047 this season, which ranks 118th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.0 yards) ranks 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges owns a 0.379 mark (29th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hodges' -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, while he averages 29.40 putts per round (148th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|297.0
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|67.88%
|79.51%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.40
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|172
|21.07%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|13.92%
|11.11%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges has not won any of the 29 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- As of now, Hodges has accumulated 596 points, which ranks him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking third in the field at 3.878.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.169.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished 77th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.803, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.047
|1.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.379
|2.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.271
|-1.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.295
|-2.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.235
|0.295
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|77
|66-67-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-70-67-73
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-65-70-67
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-69-66-67
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.