Lee Hodges betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking third in the field at 3.878.

Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.169.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished 77th in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.803, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.