Lee Hodges betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Lee Hodges will compete Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic. In his last tournament he finished 16th in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, shooting 10-under at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

    Latest odds for Hodges at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over his last three trips to The RSM Classic, Hodges has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 56th.
    • Hodges missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic in 2022.
    • When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Hodges' recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/17/2022MC72-69-1
    11/18/20215765-69-73-72-3

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hodges has an average of -2.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 0.295 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.047 this season, which ranks 118th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.0 yards) ranks 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges owns a 0.379 mark (29th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hodges' -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, while he averages 29.40 putts per round (148th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance130297.0307.3
    Greens in Regulation %7767.88%79.51%
    Putts Per Round14829.4030.8
    Par Breakers17221.07%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance7713.92%11.11%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges has not won any of the 29 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • As of now, Hodges has accumulated 596 points, which ranks him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking third in the field at 3.878.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.169.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished 77th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.803, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.0471.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.3792.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.271-1.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.295-2.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.2350.295

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7766-67-73-74-42
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-68-68-70-78
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-76+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-70-67-73-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-65-70-67-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-77+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-69-66-67-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.