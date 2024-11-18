Lanto Griffin betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.763. In that event, he finished 10th.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.228 mark ranked ninth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin posted his best effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.915 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 29th in that event.