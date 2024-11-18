Lanto Griffin betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Lanto Griffin will compete Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic. In his last tournament he placed 12th in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting 11-under at Port Royal Golf Course.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Griffin's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 6-under, over his last four appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Griffin last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Griffin's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|11/18/2021
|40
|65-70-75-66
|-6
|11/21/2019
|MC
|74-65
|-3
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 1.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.191 ranks 58th on TOUR this season, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a 0.210 average that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 72.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin's -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 113th this season, and his 30.13 putts-per-round average ranks 179th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|305.9
|308.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|72.79%
|76.67%
|Putts Per Round
|179
|30.13
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|67
|24.92%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.22%
|10.83%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has played 20 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Currently, Griffin has 117 points, placing him 171st in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.763. In that event, he finished 10th.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.228 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin posted his best effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.915 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 29th in that event.
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.191
|0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.210
|2.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.347
|-2.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.076
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.023
|1.141
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|65-67-67-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-66-76-68
|-6
|12
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|67-72-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|72-69-74-69
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|67-68-69-69
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.