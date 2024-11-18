PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Lanto Griffin will compete Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic. In his last tournament he placed 12th in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting 11-under at Port Royal Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Griffin at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Griffin's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 6-under, over his last four appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • Griffin last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
    • With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Griffin's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC76-69+3
    11/18/20214065-70-75-66-6
    11/21/2019MC74-65-3

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 1.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.191 ranks 58th on TOUR this season, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a 0.210 average that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 72.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin's -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 113th this season, and his 30.13 putts-per-round average ranks 179th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53305.9308.5
    Greens in Regulation %472.79%76.67%
    Putts Per Round17930.1330.6
    Par Breakers6724.92%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.22%10.83%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has played 20 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Currently, Griffin has 117 points, placing him 171st in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.763. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.228 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin posted his best effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.915 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 29th in that event.
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1910.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2102.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.347-2.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.0760.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.0231.141

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7270-68-70-70-23
    January 18-21The American Express3973-65-65-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6471-70-73-74E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4866-70-71-72-59
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-68-69-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5175-70-76-67E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3673-66-71-69-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6671-68-74-71E2
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-71-72-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-76E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1065-67-67-70-1935
    July 25-283M Open4468-66-76-68-612
    September 12-15Procore Championship6171-70-73-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-67-70-69-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2967-72-68-65-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6072-69-74-69-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1267-68-69-69-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.