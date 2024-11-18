1H AGO
Kevin Tway betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Kevin Tway looks for better results in the 2024 The RSM Classic after he finished 23rd shooting 15-under in this tournament in 2023.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last six appearances at The RSM Classic, Tway has an average finish of 47th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Tway last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 23rd with a score of 15-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Tway's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|23
|69-67-63-68
|-15
|11/17/2022
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|11/18/2021
|MC
|70-72
|E
|11/19/2020
|MC
|74-70
|+2
Tway's recent performances
- Tway has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Tway has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Tway has an average of 4.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tway is averaging 3.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
- Tway has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.183 this season (63rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.8 yards) ranks 39th, while his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tway ranks 173rd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.607, while he ranks 34th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.94%.
- On the greens, Tway's 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 22nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranks 117th. He has broken par 22.72% of the time (134th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|307.8
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|69.94%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.18
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|134
|22.72%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.49%
|13.19%
Tway's best finishes
- Although Tway hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Currently, Tway has 285 points, placing him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Tway's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tway put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Black Desert Championship, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.134. In that event, he finished 35th.
- Tway's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 0.155 mark ranked 42nd in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tway posted his best mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking fifth in the field at 3.279. In that event, he finished ninth.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Tway delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.831, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Tway posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.183
|0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.607
|-3.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.195
|1.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.443
|4.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.214
|3.379
Tway's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|68-66-66-69
|-19
|105
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|69-66-64-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-71-74-72
|+6
|17
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-66-69-75
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|70-67-75-73
|+5
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-68-72
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|69-65-70-72
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-66-71-72
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|69-67-66-70
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|57
|72-70-70-70
|-6
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.