Kevin Streelman betting profile: The RSM Classic
Kevin Streelman starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 The RSM Classic after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last eight trips to The RSM Classic, Streelman has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 39th.
- In 2023, Streelman missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Streelman's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|11/17/2022
|35
|68-64-68-72
|-10
|11/18/2021
|51
|68-69-71-70
|-4
|11/19/2020
|54
|71-67-69-70
|-5
|11/21/2019
|MC
|71-73
|+2
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Streelman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 15-under.
- Kevin Streelman has averaged 305.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging 1.555 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of 3.169 in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.055 (94th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.9 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman has a -0.078 average that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streelman's -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 134th this season, while he averages 29.19 putts per round (121st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|297.9
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|68.16%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.19
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|106
|23.71%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|14.84%
|11.46%
Streelman's best finishes
- Although Streelman has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- With 94 points, Streelman currently ranks 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.985 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best effort this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.364 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.202, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.055
|1.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.078
|-0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|-0.024
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.182
|1.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.228
|3.169
Streelman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|66-72-72-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|64-69-63-69
|-19
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|67-70-70-68
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.