Kevin Streelman betting profile: The RSM Classic

Streelman has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Streelman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 15-under.

Kevin Streelman has averaged 305.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging 1.555 Strokes Gained: Putting.