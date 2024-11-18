Kevin Kisner betting profile: The RSM Classic
After he placed 78th in this tournament in 2023, Kevin Kisner has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic, Kisner has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 15-under.
- In Kisner's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished 78th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Kisner's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|11/17/2022
|29
|70-67-67-67
|-11
|11/18/2021
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|11/19/2020
|2
|68-66-66-63
|-34
|11/21/2019
|MC
|73-67
|-2
Kisner's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kisner has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Kisner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 8-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Kevin Kisner has averaged 276.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner has an average of -0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -4.905 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.776 this season, which ranks 177th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.9 yards) ranks 180th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kisner ranks 177th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.673, while he ranks 175th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.39%.
- On the greens, Kisner's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 63rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.37 putts-per-round average ranks 144th. He has broken par 20.51% of the time (180th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|282.9
|276.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|62.39%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.37
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|180
|20.51%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|18.06%
|16.67%
Kisner's best finishes
- Kisner has played 22 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut six times (27.3%).
- With 37 points, Kisner currently ranks 197th in the FedExCup standings.
Kisner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.450 (he finished 65th in that event).
- Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 1.996 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.652 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kisner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.354), which ranked in the field.
- Kisner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-0.776
|-1.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.673
|-2.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.413
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.151
|-0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-1.711
|-4.905
Kisner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|68
|73-73-72-71
|+5
|6
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-66-79
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|70-66-77-69
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|67-66-70-73
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.