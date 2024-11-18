PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Kevin Kisner betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Kisner betting profile: The RSM Classic

    After he placed 78th in this tournament in 2023, Kevin Kisner has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, Nov. 21-24.

    Latest odds for Kisner at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic, Kisner has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 15-under.
    • In Kisner's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished 78th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Kisner's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20237870-67-70-74-1
    11/17/20222970-67-67-67-11
    11/18/2021MC76-71+5
    11/19/2020268-66-66-63-34
    11/21/2019MC73-67-2

    Kisner's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kisner has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Kisner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 8-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Kisner has averaged 276.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kisner has an average of -0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -4.905 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kisner .

    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kisner has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.776 this season, which ranks 177th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.9 yards) ranks 180th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kisner ranks 177th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.673, while he ranks 175th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.39%.
    • On the greens, Kisner's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 63rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.37 putts-per-round average ranks 144th. He has broken par 20.51% of the time (180th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance180282.9276.4
    Greens in Regulation %17562.39%67.59%
    Putts Per Round14429.3730.8
    Par Breakers18020.51%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance17718.06%16.67%

    Kisner's best finishes

    • Kisner has played 22 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut six times (27.3%).
    • With 37 points, Kisner currently ranks 197th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kisner's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.450 (he finished 65th in that event).
    • Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 1.996 mark ranked in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.652 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kisner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.354), which ranked in the field.
    • Kisner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee177-0.776-1.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-0.673-2.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green176-0.413-0.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.151-0.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Total179-1.711-4.905

    Kisner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-70+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7274-70-74-73+33
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6873-73-72-71+56
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-75E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-66-79+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-71+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6470-66-77-69-62
    July 25-283M Open3369-71-69-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2967-66-70-73-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.