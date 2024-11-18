Kevin Kisner betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.450 (he finished 65th in that event).

Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 1.996 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.652 (he missed the cut in that event).

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kisner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.354), which ranked in the field.