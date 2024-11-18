Kevin Chappell betting profile: The RSM Classic

Chappell has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Chappell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.

Kevin Chappell has averaged 298.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Chappell is averaging 0.522 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.