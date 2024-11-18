Kevin Chappell betting profile: The RSM Classic
Kevin Chappell enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) after a 47th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Chappell's average finish has been 65th, and his average score 3-over, over his last five appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Chappell missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2023.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Chappell's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|11/17/2022
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|11/19/2020
|65
|71-67-71-76
|+3
|11/21/2019
|MC
|73-71
|+2
Chappell's recent performances
- Chappell has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Chappell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- Kevin Chappell has averaged 298.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chappell is averaging 0.522 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging 1.067 Strokes Gained: Total.
Chappell's advanced stats and rankings
- Chappell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.101 (125th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.1 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Chappell owns a -0.423 average that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chappell has registered a 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR, while he ranks 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.19. He has broken par 23.29% of the time (121st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|301.1
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|67.95%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.19
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|121
|23.29%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.57%
|10.49%
Chappell's best finishes
- Chappell has participated in 17 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 58.8%.
- Currently, Chappell sits 167th in the FedExCup standings with 126 points.
Chappell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Chappell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.112 (he finished 25th in that event).
- Chappell produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking 29th in the field with a mark of 1.497.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chappell's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.199 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Chappell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.655, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Chappell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked 25th in the field.
Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.101
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.423
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.031
|0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.209
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.283
|1.067
Chappell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-70-67
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-72-63
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|64-73-72-67
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|68-70-69-76
|-1
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|12
|75-65-66-66
|-16
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|74-65-67-73
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.