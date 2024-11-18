PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kelly Kraft betting profile: The RSM Classic

    After he placed 19th in this tournament in 2023, Kelly Kraft has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, Nov. 21-24.

    Latest odds for Kraft at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last six appearances at The RSM Classic, Kraft has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Kraft last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 19th with a score of 16-under.
    • With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Kraft's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20231969-65-67-65-16
    11/17/2022MC72-70E
    11/18/2021MC65-77E

    Kraft's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kraft has an average finish of 29th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kraft has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Off the tee, Kelly Kraft has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kraft has an average of 0.823 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kraft has an average of -0.461 in his past five tournaments.
    Kraft's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-287.0290.0
    Greens in Regulation %-69.62%69.05%
    Putts Per Round-28.9728.8
    Par Breakers-27.43%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.02%11.90%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kraft's best finishes

    • Kraft has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.

    Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.461

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kraft's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-75-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-70-64-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1364-66-68-69-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-71E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-69-69-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    July 25-283M Open3368-70-68-70-822
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2468-67-71-69-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-69+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.