Kelly Kraft betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
After he placed 19th in this tournament in 2023, Kelly Kraft has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last six appearances at The RSM Classic, Kraft has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 12-under.
- Kraft last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 19th with a score of 16-under.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Kraft's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|19
|69-65-67-65
|-16
|11/17/2022
|MC
|72-70
|E
|11/18/2021
|MC
|65-77
|E
Kraft's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kraft has an average finish of 29th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kraft has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
- Off the tee, Kelly Kraft has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kraft has an average of 0.823 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kraft has an average of -0.461 in his past five tournaments.
Kraft's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.0
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.62%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.97
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.43%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.02%
|11.90%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kraft's best finishes
- Kraft has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.461
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kraft's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|64-66-68-69
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|22
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|68-67-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.