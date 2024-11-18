Kelly Kraft betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five events, Kraft has an average finish of 29th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Kraft has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.

Off the tee, Kelly Kraft has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kraft has an average of 0.823 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.