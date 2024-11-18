Keith Mitchell betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076 (he finished 14th in that event).

Mitchell put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 4.331 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.594 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.