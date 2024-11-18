1H AGO
Keith Mitchell betting profile: The RSM Classic
Keith Mitchell enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last seven trips to The RSM Classic, Mitchell has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
- Mitchell last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Mitchell's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|11/17/2022
|39
|67-68-69-69
|-9
|11/18/2021
|12
|68-67-70-65
|-12
|11/19/2020
|44
|69-66-70-69
|-8
|11/21/2019
|14
|70-66-66-68
|-12
Mitchell's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Mitchell has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 319.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Mitchell is averaging 0.610 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging 1.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.633 ranks sixth on TOUR this season, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.560.
- On the greens, Mitchell has registered a -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR, while he ranks 131st with a putts-per-round average of 29.28. He has broken par 28.90% of the time (second on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|312.3
|319.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|70.60%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.28
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|2
|28.90%
|28.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.29%
|11.90%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Although Mitchell hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Currently, Mitchell sits 77th in the FedExCup standings with 599 points.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076 (he finished 14th in that event).
- Mitchell put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 4.331 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.594 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.633
|0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.560
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.002
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.294
|0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.897
|1.416
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|69-63-67-67
|-18
|48
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|12
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|67-64-65-70
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of The RSM Classic.
