AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: The RSM Classic

Min Read

Betting Profile

    Keith Mitchell enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over his last seven trips to The RSM Classic, Mitchell has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • Mitchell last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Mitchell's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC71-70-1
    11/17/20223967-68-69-69-9
    11/18/20211268-67-70-65-12
    11/19/20204469-66-70-69-8
    11/21/20191470-66-66-68-12

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Mitchell has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 319.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Mitchell is averaging 0.610 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging 1.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.633 ranks sixth on TOUR this season, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.560.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has registered a -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR, while he ranks 131st with a putts-per-round average of 29.28. He has broken par 28.90% of the time (second on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14312.3319.6
    Greens in Regulation %2270.60%70.24%
    Putts Per Round13129.2828.9
    Par Breakers228.90%28.57%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.29%11.90%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Although Mitchell hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Currently, Mitchell sits 77th in the FedExCup standings with 599 points.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Mitchell put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 4.331 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.594 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6330.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.560-0.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.0020.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.2940.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8971.416

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1869-63-67-67-1848
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 25-283M Open4668-72-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1270-64-67-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1269-70-69-70-10--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship367-64-65-70-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-74+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.