PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 25: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 25: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

    K.H. Lee placed 58th in The RSM Classic in 2023, shooting a 9-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) .

    Latest odds for Lee at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last four appearances at The RSM Classic, Lee has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Lee last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 58th with a score of 9-under.
    • With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Lee's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20235870-67-70-66-9
    11/19/2020MC71-72+1
    11/21/2019564-68-66-69-15

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
    • K.H. Lee has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 2.652 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.125 this season, which ranks 78th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 80th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 139th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.227, while he ranks 100th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.88%.
    • On the greens, Lee's 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 69th this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 100th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance80302.5300.7
    Greens in Regulation %10066.88%74.31%
    Putts Per Round10029.0830.3
    Par Breakers7824.60%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance8714.07%13.54%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has participated in 28 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Currently, Lee sits 101st in the FedExCup standings with 411 points.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Lee produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 5.146. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee delivered his best performance this season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.223. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.941, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1250.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.2271.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.1771.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.133-0.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.2092.652

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-68-71-614
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-69-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-71-68-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-69-65-66-18--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6366-70-71-72-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.