K.H. Lee betting profile: The RSM Classic
INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 25: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
K.H. Lee placed 58th in The RSM Classic in 2023, shooting a 9-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) .
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last four appearances at The RSM Classic, Lee has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 12-under.
- Lee last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 58th with a score of 9-under.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Lee's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|11/19/2020
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|11/21/2019
|5
|64-68-66-69
|-15
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- K.H. Lee has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 2.652 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.125 this season, which ranks 78th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 80th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 139th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.227, while he ranks 100th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.88%.
- On the greens, Lee's 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 69th this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 100th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|302.5
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.88%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.08
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.60%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|14.07%
|13.54%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has participated in 28 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Currently, Lee sits 101st in the FedExCup standings with 411 points.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Lee produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 5.146. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee delivered his best performance this season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.223. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.941, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.125
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.227
|1.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.177
|1.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.133
|-0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.209
|2.652
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-69-65-66
|-18
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|63
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The RSM Classic.
