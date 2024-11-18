K.H. Lee betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that tournament.

Lee produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 5.146. In that tournament, he finished 30th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee delivered his best performance this season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.223. In that tournament, he finished 46th.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.941, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished ninth in that event).