Justin Suh betting profile: The RSM Classic

Justin Suh betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Justin Suh placed 64th in The RSM Classic in 2023, shooting a 8-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) .

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Suh's average finish has been 65th, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • Suh finished 64th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Suh's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20236471-65-72-66-8
    11/17/20226666-68-70-75-3

    Suh's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Suh has an average finish of 46th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Suh has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 0.139 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Suh .

    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suh has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.192, which ranks 138th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 98th, and his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 167th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.487. Additionally, he ranks 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.13%.
    • On the greens, Suh has registered a 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 24.61% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance98300.5296.6
    Greens in Regulation %9467.13%70.49%
    Putts Per Round10829.1328.7
    Par Breakers7724.61%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance14715.59%13.19%

    Suh's best finishes

    • Suh has participated in 27 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 40.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Currently, Suh ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings with 149 points.

    Suh's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.725. He finished 46th in that event.
    • Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.205 (he finished 46th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best effort this season was at the Procore Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.390 (he finished 37th in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 77th in that event).
    • Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked 19th in the field.

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.192-1.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.4870.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.2110.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5740.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.3170.139

    Suh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-68-73-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7368-69-71-70-63
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC65-74-5--
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-68-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-66-71-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship3769-70-73-70-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-70-69-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-70-71-68-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4569-69-71-70-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-68+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.