Justin Suh betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Justin Suh placed 64th in The RSM Classic in 2023, shooting a 8-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) .
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Suh's average finish has been 65th, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Suh finished 64th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Suh's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|11/17/2022
|66
|66-68-70-75
|-3
Suh's recent performances
- In his last five events, Suh has an average finish of 46th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Suh has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 0.139 Strokes Gained: Total.
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- Suh has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.192, which ranks 138th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 98th, and his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 167th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.487. Additionally, he ranks 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.13%.
- On the greens, Suh has registered a 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 24.61% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|300.5
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|67.13%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.13
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|77
|24.61%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|15.59%
|13.19%
Suh's best finishes
- Suh has participated in 27 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 40.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Suh ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings with 149 points.
Suh's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.725. He finished 46th in that event.
- Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.205 (he finished 46th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best effort this season was at the Procore Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.390 (he finished 37th in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 77th in that event).
- Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked 19th in the field.
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.192
|-1.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.487
|0.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.211
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.574
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.317
|0.139
Suh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-68-73-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-68-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-66-71-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-70-69
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-71-68
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-69-71-70
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.