Justin Suh betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five events, Suh has an average finish of 46th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Suh has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting.