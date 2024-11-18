Justin Lower betting profile: The RSM Classic

Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished in the top five twice.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 13-under.

Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lower is averaging 1.216 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.