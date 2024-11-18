PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Lower betting profile: The RSM Classic

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower will compete Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic. In his most recent tournament he placed fifth in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting 14-under at Port Royal Golf Course.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over the last three times Lower has entered The RSM Classic, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Lower's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Lower's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC71-68-3
    11/17/2022MC69-73E
    11/18/2021MC67-72-3

    Lower's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished in the top five twice.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 13-under.
    • Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging 1.216 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lower has an average of -1.774 in his past five tournaments.
    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.213 this season (141st on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 142nd, while his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 73rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.178. Additionally, he ranks 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.88%.
    • On the greens, Lower has registered a 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 25.79% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142295.3298.1
    Greens in Regulation %3569.88%73.26%
    Putts Per Round7628.8929.0
    Par Breakers3925.79%27.43%
    Bogey Avoidance6513.63%8.68%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower has played 30 tournaments this season, securing four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
    • Currently, Lower has 461 points, placing him 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.965, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked third in the field.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.213-1.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.178-0.980
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.070-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3661.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.262-1.774

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7367-66-73-72-63
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6764-72-71-71-23
    July 25-283M Open3367-68-74-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-70-65-71-821
    September 12-15Procore Championship770-67-68-71-12--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-69-70-65-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5674-68-69-67-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship270-67-63-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-65-68-72-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.