Justin Lower betting profile: The RSM Classic
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower will compete Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic. In his most recent tournament he placed fifth in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting 14-under at Port Royal Golf Course.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over the last three times Lower has entered The RSM Classic, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Lower's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Lower's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|11/17/2022
|MC
|69-73
|E
|11/18/2021
|MC
|67-72
|-3
Lower's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished in the top five twice.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 13-under.
- Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging 1.216 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lower has an average of -1.774 in his past five tournaments.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.213 this season (141st on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 142nd, while his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 73rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.178. Additionally, he ranks 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.88%.
- On the greens, Lower has registered a 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 25.79% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|295.3
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.88%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|76
|28.89
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.79%
|27.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|13.63%
|8.68%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower has played 30 tournaments this season, securing four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
- Currently, Lower has 461 points, placing him 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135. He missed the cut in that event.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.965, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked third in the field.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.213
|-1.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.178
|-0.980
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.070
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.366
|1.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.262
|-1.774
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|64-72-71-71
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|21
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-69-70-65
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|74-68-69-67
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|70-67-63-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-65-68-72
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of The RSM Classic.
