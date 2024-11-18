Joseph Bramlett betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 5.747 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.

Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 3.712 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.