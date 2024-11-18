PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joseph Bramlett betting profile: The RSM Classic

    In his last competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Joseph Bramlett concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a 29th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 looking for an improved score.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last four appearances at The RSM Classic, Bramlett has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • In 2022, Bramlett finished 64th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Bramlett's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/17/20226468-69-72-69-4
    11/18/2021MC71-75+4
    11/19/2020MC71-73+2
    11/21/2019MC70-80+8

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Bramlett has an average finish of 45th.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Joseph Bramlett has averaged 316.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -6.789 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bramlett is averaging 0.644 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.379 (23rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.2 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 92nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.096.
    • On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 173rd on TOUR, while he ranks 171st with a putts-per-round average of 29.85. He has broken par 23.13% of the time (126th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17311.2316.9
    Greens in Regulation %4169.72%73.61%
    Putts Per Round17129.8530.6
    Par Breakers12623.13%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance6013.54%11.94%

    Bramlett's best finishes

    • Bramlett is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 26 tournaments).
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Bramlett, who has 187 points, currently ranks 149th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 5.747 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
    • Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 3.712 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3793.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0962.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.2172.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.504-6.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1880.644

    Bramlett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-69-71-69-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-66-68-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-72-70+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-72-69-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-68-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open3770-70-69-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-67-72-72-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2165-68-68-69-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5264-75-70-70-5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5871-71-71-70-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2966-72-67-71-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of The RSM Classic.

