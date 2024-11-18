Joseph Bramlett betting profile: The RSM Classic
In his last competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Joseph Bramlett concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a 29th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 looking for an improved score.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last four appearances at The RSM Classic, Bramlett has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of 4-under.
- In 2022, Bramlett finished 64th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Bramlett's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|64
|68-69-72-69
|-4
|11/18/2021
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|11/19/2020
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|11/21/2019
|MC
|70-80
|+8
Bramlett's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Bramlett has an average finish of 45th.
- Over his last five appearances, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- Joseph Bramlett has averaged 316.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -6.789 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bramlett is averaging 0.644 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.379 (23rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.2 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 92nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.096.
- On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 173rd on TOUR, while he ranks 171st with a putts-per-round average of 29.85. He has broken par 23.13% of the time (126th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|311.2
|316.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|69.72%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.85
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|126
|23.13%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|60
|13.54%
|11.94%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 26 tournaments).
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Bramlett, who has 187 points, currently ranks 149th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 5.747 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 3.712 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.379
|3.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.096
|2.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.217
|2.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.504
|-6.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.188
|0.644
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-72-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-67-72-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|65-68-68-69
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|64-75-70-70
|-5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|58
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|66-72-67-71
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.