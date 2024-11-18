Jonathan Byrd betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at the ISCO Championship, Jonathan Byrd concluded the weekend at 11-under, good for a 50th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 looking for a better finish.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Byrd's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 10-under, over his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Byrd last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Byrd's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|11/17/2022
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|11/18/2021
|37
|64-72-70-69
|-7
|11/19/2020
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|11/21/2019
|MC
|72-69
|-1
Byrd's recent performances
- In his last five events, Byrd has an average finish of 54th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Byrd has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jonathan Byrd has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Byrd is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|289.3
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|65.19%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|68
|28.80
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|180
|19.44%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|12.87%
|13.27%
Byrd's best finishes
- Byrd participated in 23 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut six times.
- Last season Byrd had his best performance at the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course). He shot 11-under and finished 50th (nine shots back of the winner).
- With 125 points last season, Byrd ranked 189th in the FedExCup standings.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-0.740
|-
Byrd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-72
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|70-65-71-71
|-11
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.