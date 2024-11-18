Jonathan Byrd betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five events, Byrd has an average finish of 54th.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Byrd has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Jonathan Byrd has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Byrd is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.