1H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links Nov. 21-24, Joel Dahmen will try to improve upon his last performance in The RSM Classic. In 2022, he shot 15-under and finished fifth at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).

    Latest odds for Dahmen at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last seven appearances at The RSM Classic, Dahmen has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2022, he finished fifth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Dahmen's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/17/2022567-64-72-64-15
    11/18/20212965-73-70-66-8
    11/19/20205074-61-71-70-6
    11/21/2019MC71-68-3

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Dahmen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
    • Joel Dahmen has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen is averaging -3.065 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -1.492 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 (50th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.5 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 19th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.467. Additionally, he ranks 18th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.92%.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has registered a -0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 180th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.62, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 23.27% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147294.5295.3
    Greens in Regulation %1870.92%75.56%
    Putts Per Round16229.6229.6
    Par Breakers12223.27%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance9314.25%12.22%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Dahmen has participated in 28 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times (64.3%).
    • Dahmen, who has 320 points, currently ranks 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that event).
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 8.127 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 3.792 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.002), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.242-0.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4673.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.187-1.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180-0.706-3.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.183-1.492

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-63E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6471-64-73-72E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5067-72-76-70-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4067-67-69-70-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenW/D76+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-68-66-70-5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-67-68-68-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.