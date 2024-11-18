Joel Dahmen betting profile: The RSM Classic
When he hits the links Nov. 21-24, Joel Dahmen will try to improve upon his last performance in The RSM Classic. In 2022, he shot 15-under and finished fifth at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last seven appearances at The RSM Classic, Dahmen has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2022, he finished fifth after posting a score of 15-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Dahmen's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|5
|67-64-72-64
|-15
|11/18/2021
|29
|65-73-70-66
|-8
|11/19/2020
|50
|74-61-71-70
|-6
|11/21/2019
|MC
|71-68
|-3
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Dahmen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- Joel Dahmen has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen is averaging -3.065 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -1.492 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 (50th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.5 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 19th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.467. Additionally, he ranks 18th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.92%.
- On the greens, Dahmen has registered a -0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 180th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.62, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 23.27% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|294.5
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|70.92%
|75.56%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.62
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|122
|23.27%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|14.25%
|12.22%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen has participated in 28 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times (64.3%).
- Dahmen, who has 320 points, currently ranks 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that event).
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 8.127 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 3.792 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.002), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 11th in the field.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.242
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.467
|3.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.187
|-1.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-0.706
|-3.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.183
|-1.492
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-63
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|67-72-76-70
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-68-66-70
|-5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of The RSM Classic.
