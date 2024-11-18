Joe Highsmith betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 3.145. In that event, he missed the cut.

Highsmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.537.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 2.847 mark ranked 12th in the field.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.963 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.