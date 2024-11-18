PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joe Highsmith betting profile: The RSM Classic

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith will compete in the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24 after a fifth-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Highsmith's first time competing at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Highsmith has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, Highsmith has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 314.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 1.047 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Highsmith is averaging 5.485 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.016 this season (104th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 44th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith owns a 0.053 mark (99th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Highsmith's -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 145th on TOUR this season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranks 117th. He has broken par 26.68% of the time (23rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance44307.1314.4
    Greens in Regulation %3669.87%77.50%
    Putts Per Round11729.1829.0
    Par Breakers2326.68%29.72%
    Bogey Avoidance6213.55%9.17%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • Highsmith has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Currently, Highsmith has 157 points, placing him 160th in the FedExCup standings.

    Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 3.145. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Highsmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.537.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 2.847 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.963 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.0160.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.0532.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1501.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.2391.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.0195.485

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-77+12--
    January 18-21The American Express3466-69-65-70-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3370-67-71-75-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-78+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5771-64-73-74-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open4468-72-70-68-612
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-68-68-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5570-68-70-70-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-68-62-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1665-72-68-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship568-68-65-68-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of The RSM Classic.

