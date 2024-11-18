Joe Highsmith betting profile: The RSM Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith will compete in the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24 after a fifth-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- This is Highsmith's first time competing at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Highsmith's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Highsmith has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Highsmith has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 314.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 1.047 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Highsmith is averaging 5.485 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.016 this season (104th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 44th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith owns a 0.053 mark (99th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Highsmith's -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 145th on TOUR this season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranks 117th. He has broken par 26.68% of the time (23rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|307.1
|314.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|69.87%
|77.50%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.18
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|23
|26.68%
|29.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.55%
|9.17%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, Highsmith has 157 points, placing him 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 3.145. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Highsmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.537.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 2.847 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.963 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.016
|0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.053
|2.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.150
|1.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.239
|1.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.019
|5.485
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|12
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-68-68-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-68-62-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-72-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of The RSM Classic.
