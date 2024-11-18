James Hahn betting profile: The RSM Classic
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: James Hahn of the United States looks on from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
James Hahn didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in The RSM Classic in 2020, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Hahn has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Hahn missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2020.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Hahn's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/19/2020
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|11/21/2019
|MC
|68-74
|E
Hahn's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hahn has an average finish of 58th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Hahn has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- James Hahn has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hahn has an average of -2.081 in his past five tournaments.
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.5
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.58%
|72.62%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.92%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.49%
|13.49%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's best finishes
- Hahn has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut five times.
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.081
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-70-70-66
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|72
|70-69-72-72
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|68-69-66-72
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|68-68-69-77
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.