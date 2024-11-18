James Hahn betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five appearances, Hahn has an average finish of 58th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Hahn has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.

James Hahn has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting.