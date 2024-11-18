PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp betting profile: The RSM Classic

    In his last tournament at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jake Knapp ended the weekend at 6-over, good for a 67th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Knapp at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Knapp's first time playing at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Knapp's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Knapp has an average finish of 50th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Knapp has an average finishing position of 50th in his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Jake Knapp has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp is averaging -2.401 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp is averaging -4.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Knapp .

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.001 (111th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.8 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp owns a 0.046 mark (100th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Knapp's -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 111th on TOUR this season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranks 95th. He has broken par 23.32% of the time (119th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance24309.8312.8
    Greens in Regulation %13665.34%67.54%
    Putts Per Round9529.0329.3
    Par Breakers11923.32%22.51%
    Bogey Avoidance16316.82%17.54%

    Knapp's best finishes

    • Knapp has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 15 times (71.4%).
    • Currently, Knapp sits 50th in the FedExCup standings with 970 points.

    Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 6.518 mark ranked best in the field.
    • Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 8.709 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.018, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
    • Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0011.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.046-2.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.203-0.862
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.067-2.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.225-4.120

    Knapp's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7069-65-72-71-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-73-74+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open369-69-70-69-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-68-71-69-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta167-64-63-71-19500
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches468-66-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5777-70-81-72+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-72-68-73-414
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5574-76-78-73+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6274-70-69-71E8
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson864-64-67-70-1985
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-75-71-76+99
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-70-64-71-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-65-70-74-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-68-70-96
    July 25-283M OpenW/D71-68-81+7--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6770-75-71-70+614

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.