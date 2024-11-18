Jake Knapp betting profile: The RSM Classic
In his last tournament at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jake Knapp ended the weekend at 6-over, good for a 67th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 trying for an improved score.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- This is Knapp's first time playing at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Knapp's recent performances
- In his last five events, Knapp has an average finish of 50th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- Jake Knapp has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging -2.401 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging -4.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.001 (111th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.8 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp owns a 0.046 mark (100th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Knapp's -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 111th on TOUR this season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranks 95th. He has broken par 23.32% of the time (119th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|309.8
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|65.34%
|67.54%
|Putts Per Round
|95
|29.03
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|119
|23.32%
|22.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|16.82%
|17.54%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 15 times (71.4%).
- Currently, Knapp sits 50th in the FedExCup standings with 970 points.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 6.518 mark ranked best in the field.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 8.709 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.018, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.001
|1.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.046
|-2.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.203
|-0.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.067
|-2.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.225
|-4.120
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|71-68-81
|+7
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of The RSM Classic.
