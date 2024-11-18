Jake Knapp betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 6.518 mark ranked best in the field.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 8.709 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.018, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.