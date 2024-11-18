PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)



    In his last competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Jacob Bridgeman ended the weekend at 11-under, good for a 12th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 looking for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Bridgeman has entered The RSM Classic once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 6-under and finishing 54th.
    • With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Bridgeman's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/17/20225469-67-73-67-6

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Bridgeman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.
    • Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman is averaging 3.478 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 4.644 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.257, which ranks 150th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 96th, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman sports a 0.106 mark (89th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him sixth on TOUR this season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranks 29th. He has broken par 27.49% of the time (10th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance96300.8307.9
    Greens in Regulation %5968.71%72.50%
    Putts Per Round2928.4628.0
    Par Breakers1027.49%29.72%
    Bogey Avoidance3712.94%10.56%

    Bridgeman's best finishes

    • Bridgeman has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • As of now, Bridgeman has compiled 308 points, which ranks him 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wyndham Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.892. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125. He finished 28th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.955, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
    • Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.2570.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.106-0.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1611.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.5873.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5974.644

    Bridgeman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express3967-69-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7068-70-78-73+13
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-68-65-72-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-68-71-69-1220
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2171-69-65-69-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-69-70-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-14116
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4670-68-70-70-66
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1469-68-68-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-69-71-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-73-2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-5--
    July 25-283M Open1963-70-72-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1268-64-67-70-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-79+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-66-69-70-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4668-67-68-72-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1469-69-67-68-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-70-66-69-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.