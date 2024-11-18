Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wyndham Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.892. In that tournament, he finished 12th.

Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125. He finished 28th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157 (he finished 14th in that event).

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.955, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).