Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The RSM Classic
In his last competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Jacob Bridgeman ended the weekend at 11-under, good for a 12th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 looking for an improved score.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Bridgeman has entered The RSM Classic once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 6-under and finishing 54th.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Bridgeman's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|54
|69-67-73-67
|-6
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Bridgeman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.
- Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman is averaging 3.478 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 4.644 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.257, which ranks 150th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 96th, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman sports a 0.106 mark (89th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him sixth on TOUR this season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranks 29th. He has broken par 27.49% of the time (10th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|300.8
|307.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|68.71%
|72.50%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.46
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|10
|27.49%
|29.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|12.94%
|10.56%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- As of now, Bridgeman has compiled 308 points, which ranks him 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wyndham Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.892. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125. He finished 28th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157 (he finished 14th in that event).
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.955, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
- Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.257
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.106
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.161
|1.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.587
|3.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.597
|4.644
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|68-64-67-70
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-66-69-70
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|69-69-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-70-66-69
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of The RSM Classic.
