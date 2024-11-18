J.T. Poston betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.929. He finished first in that tournament.

Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 3.256 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston delivered his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.877), which ranked seventh in the field.