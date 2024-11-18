1H AGO
J.T. Poston betting profile: The RSM Classic
J.T. Poston enters the 2024 The RSM Classic after shooting 22-under to win the Shriners Children's Open in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Poston at The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic, Poston has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 12-under.
- Poston finished 44th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Poston's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|11/17/2022
|21
|70-67-66-67
|-12
|11/18/2021
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|11/19/2020
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|11/21/2019
|14
|66-70-68-66
|-12
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- J.T. Poston has averaged 306.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 1.765 Strokes Gained: Total.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.031 this season (115th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 157th, while his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston sports a -0.080 average that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 24.14% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|293.2
|306.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|65.50%
|68.75%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.57
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|94
|24.14%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|13.99%
|12.85%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, earning one win along with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- As of now, Poston has collected 1193 points, which ranks him 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.929. He finished first in that tournament.
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 3.256 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston delivered his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.877), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.031
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.080
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.239
|1.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.249
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.377
|1.765
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|66-69-67-68
|-14
|27
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|70-74-70-75
|+1
|82
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|64-65-66-67
|-22
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The RSM Classic.
