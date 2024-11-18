PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston betting profile: The RSM Classic

    J.T. Poston enters the 2024 The RSM Classic after shooting 22-under to win the Shriners Children's Open in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Poston at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic, Poston has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Poston finished 44th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Poston's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20234466-72-67-66-11
    11/17/20222170-67-66-67-12
    11/18/2021MC71-75+4
    11/19/2020MC71-69-2
    11/21/20191466-70-68-66-12

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • J.T. Poston has averaged 306.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 1.765 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Poston .

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.031 this season (115th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 157th, while his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston sports a -0.080 average that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 24.14% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157293.2306.2
    Greens in Regulation %13465.50%68.75%
    Putts Per Round4028.5728.9
    Par Breakers9424.14%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance8413.99%12.85%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, earning one win along with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • As of now, Poston has collected 1193 points, which ranks him 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.929. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 3.256 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston delivered his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.877), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.031-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.0800.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.2391.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2490.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3771.765

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open3273-71-71-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5566-71-69-70-49
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3066-69-67-68-1427
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-67-70-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship3370-74-70-75+182
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open164-65-66-67-22--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.