J.J. Spaun betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.434. In that tournament, he finished 51st.

Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun put up his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.662. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.533, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.