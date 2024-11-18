PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun betting profile: The RSM Classic

    J.J. Spaun looks for better results in the 2024 The RSM Classic after he took 13th shooting 17-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Spaun at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over his last eight trips to The RSM Classic, Spaun has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 28th.
    • Spaun finished 13th (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic (in 2023).
    • When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Spaun's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20231368-70-64-63-17
    11/17/20221567-68-69-65-13
    11/18/20211664-71-69-67-11
    11/19/20205968-69-74-69-2
    11/21/2019MC74-65-3

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Spaun has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Spaun is averaging 2.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.001 (109th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.0 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 17th on TOUR with a mark of 0.493.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 105th this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 151st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance86302.0312.3
    Greens in Regulation %1271.37%77.45%
    Putts Per Round15129.4130.0
    Par Breakers9324.15%27.12%
    Bogey Avoidance3412.89%10.78%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Spaun, who has 419 points, currently ranks 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.434. In that tournament, he finished 51st.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun put up his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.662. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.533, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1090.0011.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4931.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1030.0010.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.033-0.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4622.781

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2365-67-65-71-1637
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126
    July 25-283M Open970-68-65-69-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship368-67-66-64-15163
    September 12-15Procore Championship2669-65-74-72-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-64-69-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3465-69-66-73-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-68-67-64-13--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3073-68-69-66-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.