J.J. Spaun betting profile: The RSM Classic
J.J. Spaun looks for better results in the 2024 The RSM Classic after he took 13th shooting 17-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Spaun at The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last eight trips to The RSM Classic, Spaun has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 28th.
- Spaun finished 13th (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic (in 2023).
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Spaun's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|11/17/2022
|15
|67-68-69-65
|-13
|11/18/2021
|16
|64-71-69-67
|-11
|11/19/2020
|59
|68-69-74-69
|-2
|11/21/2019
|MC
|74-65
|-3
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Spaun has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Spaun is averaging 2.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.001 (109th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.0 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 17th on TOUR with a mark of 0.493.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 105th this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 151st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|302.0
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|71.37%
|77.45%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.41
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|93
|24.15%
|27.12%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|12.89%
|10.78%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Spaun, who has 419 points, currently ranks 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.434. In that tournament, he finished 51st.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun put up his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.662. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.533, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|0.001
|1.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.493
|1.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|0.001
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.033
|-0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.462
|2.781
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|70-68-65-69
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|163
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|69-65-74-72
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|65-69-66-73
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-68-67-64
|-13
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|73-68-69-66
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of The RSM Classic.
