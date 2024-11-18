Henrik Norlander betting profile: The RSM Classic
In his most recent competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Henrik Norlander concluded the weekend at 3-under, good for a 57th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 looking for a better finish.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last seven trips to The RSM Classic, Norlander has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 31st.
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Norlander's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|11/17/2022
|39
|67-69-70-67
|-9
|11/18/2021
|MC
|68-74
|E
|11/21/2019
|5
|67-65-67-68
|-15
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Norlander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Norlander has an average of 1.818 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 3.503 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.000, which ranks 110th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 137th, and his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander ranks 17th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.493. Additionally, he ranks 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.51%.
- On the greens, Norlander has registered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR, while he ranks 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.19. He has broken par 24.19% of the time (91st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|295.8
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|71.51%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.19
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|91
|24.19%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.92%
|11.11%
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 73.7%.
- As of now, Norlander has accumulated 256 points, which ranks him 131st in the FedExCup standings.
Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 2.271.
- Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.602 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best mark this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 5.159 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 61st in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.284). That ranked second in the field.
- Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|0.000
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.493
|1.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|0.006
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.120
|1.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.378
|3.503
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|69-70-70-78
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-68-69
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|62-68-70-68
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-69-72-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of The RSM Classic.
