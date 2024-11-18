Henrik Norlander betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 2.271.

Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.602 (he finished 12th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best mark this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 5.159 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 61st in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.284). That ranked second in the field.