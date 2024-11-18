Hayden Springer betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.606.

Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.657.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.586.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.820, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.