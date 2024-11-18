1H AGO
Hayden Springer betting profile: The RSM Classic
Hayden Springer enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24 after a 37th-place finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- This is Springer's first time playing at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Springer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
- Hayden Springer has averaged 314.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 3.096 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 2.551 Strokes Gained: Total.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.335 this season, which ranks 30th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.3 yards) ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer sports a -0.254 average that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 68.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR, while he ranks 97th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 26.23% of the time (31st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|312.3
|314.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|68.95%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.04
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|31
|26.23%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|14.30%
|10.76%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Springer, who has 283 points, currently sits 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.606.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.657.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.586.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.820, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.335
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.254
|-2.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.040
|1.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.189
|3.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.310
|2.551
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|59-71-66-67
|-21
|80
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|64-67-73-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|66-72-73-70
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|66-66-71-66
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|72-70-71-66
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|65-70-67-75
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of The RSM Classic.
