Hayden Springer betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Hayden Springer enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24 after a 37th-place finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Springer at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Springer's first time playing at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Springer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Hayden Springer has averaged 314.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 3.096 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 2.551 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.335 this season, which ranks 30th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.3 yards) ranks 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer sports a -0.254 average that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 68.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR, while he ranks 97th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 26.23% of the time (31st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14312.3314.8
    Greens in Regulation %5068.95%72.57%
    Putts Per Round9729.0429.0
    Par Breakers3126.23%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance9714.30%10.76%

    Springer's best finishes

    • Springer has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Springer, who has 283 points, currently sits 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Springer's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.606.
    • Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.657.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.586.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.820, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3350.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.254-2.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0401.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1893.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.3102.551

    Springer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC64-70-71-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3373-67-73-70-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-69-69-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open368-65-69-68-1883
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7267-73-71-78+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5869-76-75-69+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-69-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC79-72+9--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-76+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1071-65-68-70-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic759-71-66-67-2180
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3764-67-73-71-1310
    July 25-283M Open5966-72-73-70-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-67-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship866-66-71-66-19--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4572-70-71-66-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship3765-70-67-75-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.