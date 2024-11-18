1H AGO
Hayden Buckley betting profile: The RSM Classic
Hayden Buckley enters the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 coming off a 65th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in his last tournament.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last three trips to The RSM Classic, Buckley has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 39th.
- Buckley last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Buckley's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|11/17/2022
|39
|69-66-69-69
|-9
|11/18/2021
|MC
|67-72
|-3
Buckley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Buckley finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Buckley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished even-par relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -3.067 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Buckley is averaging -4.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 this season, which ranks 96th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley has a -0.344 average that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 65.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR, while he ranks 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.26. He has broken par 21.01% of the time (173rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|298.1
|310.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|65.62%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.26
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|173
|21.01%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|15.46%
|15.74%
Buckley's best finishes
- While Buckley hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- As of now, Buckley has accumulated 224 points, which ranks him 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.955. He finished 44th in that event.
- Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished 61st in that tournament).
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.053
|-0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.344
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.180
|-1.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.257
|-3.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.729
|-4.621
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-72-68-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|73-67-66-78
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of The RSM Classic.
