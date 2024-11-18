PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Hayden Buckley enters the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 coming off a 65th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Buckley at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over his last three trips to The RSM Classic, Buckley has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 39th.
    • Buckley last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Buckley's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC69-72-1
    11/17/20223969-66-69-69-9
    11/18/2021MC67-72-3

    Buckley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Buckley finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Buckley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished even-par relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -3.067 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Buckley is averaging -4.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 this season, which ranks 96th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 119th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley has a -0.344 average that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 65.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR, while he ranks 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.26. He has broken par 21.01% of the time (173rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance119298.1310.3
    Greens in Regulation %13265.62%64.81%
    Putts Per Round12829.2630.4
    Par Breakers17321.01%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance14315.46%15.74%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • While Buckley hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • As of now, Buckley has accumulated 224 points, which ranks him 139th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.955. He finished 44th in that event.
    • Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished 61st in that tournament).
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.053-0.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.3440.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.180-1.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.257-3.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.729-4.621

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-67-66-76-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-72-68-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5966-66-75-73-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-76+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-74E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6573-67-66-78E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of The RSM Classic.

