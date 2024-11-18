Hayden Buckley betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.955. He finished 44th in that event.

Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished 61st in that tournament).

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.