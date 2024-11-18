Harris English betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106 (he finished 10th in that tournament).

English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 2.822 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English posted his best mark this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.829.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.381), which ranked ninth in the field.