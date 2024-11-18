Harris English betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
In his last time out at the World Wide Technology Championship, Harris English posted a 14th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The RSM Classic looking for better results.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- English's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 13-under, over his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic.
- In English's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished 28th after posting a score of 14-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
English's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|11/17/2022
|29
|68-68-70-65
|-11
|11/18/2021
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|11/19/2020
|6
|66-66-72-62
|-16
|11/21/2019
|MC
|71-69
|-2
English's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, English has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- English has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 16-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 315.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- English has an average of 1.841 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English is averaging 2.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.091, which ranks 84th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.4 yards) ranks 82nd, and his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 143rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.313. Additionally, he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.98%.
- On the greens, English's 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 10th on TOUR this season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranks 34th. He has broken par 21.66% of the time (163rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|302.4
|315.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|65.98%
|76.04%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.49
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|163
|21.66%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|12.92%
|8.33%
English's best finishes
- Although English hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured four top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 20 times (80%).
- Currently, English has 969 points, placing him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 2.822 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English posted his best mark this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.829.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.381), which ranked ninth in the field.
- English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.091
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.313
|-1.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.099
|2.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.543
|1.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.420
|2.460
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|12
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-71-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-68-70-76
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|67-65-68-68
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-70-67-66
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.