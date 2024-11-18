PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Harris English betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English betting profile: The RSM Classic

    In his last time out at the World Wide Technology Championship, Harris English posted a 14th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The RSM Classic looking for better results.

    Latest odds for English at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • English's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 13-under, over his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • In English's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished 28th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    English's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20232867-71-63-67-14
    11/17/20222968-68-70-65-11
    11/18/2021MC69-70-3
    11/19/2020666-66-72-62-16
    11/21/2019MC71-69-2

    English's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, English has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • English has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 16-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 315.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • English has an average of 1.841 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English is averaging 2.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on English .

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.091, which ranks 84th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.4 yards) ranks 82nd, and his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 143rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.313. Additionally, he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.98%.
    • On the greens, English's 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 10th on TOUR this season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranks 34th. He has broken par 21.66% of the time (163rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance82302.4315.0
    Greens in Regulation %12465.98%76.04%
    Putts Per Round3428.4929.4
    Par Breakers16321.66%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance3612.92%8.33%

    English's best finishes

    • Although English hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 20 times (80%).
    • Currently, English has 969 points, placing him 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 2.822 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English posted his best mark this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.829.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.381), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0910.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.313-1.770
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.0992.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5431.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4202.460

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1263-69-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-73-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3468-68-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-71-72-74+911
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-68-70-76+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-64-66-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open967-65-68-68-16--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-70-67-66-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.