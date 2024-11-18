Greyson Sigg betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he posted a 2.141 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.

Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.774. In that event, he finished 13th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 3.732 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.853, which ranked 32nd in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.