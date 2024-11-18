Greyson Sigg betting profile: The RSM Classic
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
After he placed eighth in this tournament in 2023, Greyson Sigg has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last five trips to The RSM Classic, Sigg has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- Sigg last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing eighth with a score of 18-under.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Sigg's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|11/17/2022
|15
|66-69-70-64
|-13
|11/18/2021
|MC
|64-75
|-3
|11/21/2019
|MC
|73-68
|-1
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has an average of 0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg is averaging 5.607 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058 (120th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.4 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg has a 0.434 mark (23rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 174th this season, and his 29.85 putts-per-round average ranks 171st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.4
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|71.70%
|78.70%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.85
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|109
|23.65%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|11.94%
|5.86%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Currently, Sigg sits 132nd in the FedExCup standings with 254 points.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he posted a 2.141 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.
- Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.774. In that event, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 3.732 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.853, which ranked 32nd in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
- Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.058
|1.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.434
|1.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.225
|2.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.508
|0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.092
|5.607
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|71-66-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|67-67-69-69
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of The RSM Classic.
