Greyson Sigg betting profile: The RSM Classic

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    After he placed eighth in this tournament in 2023, Greyson Sigg has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, Nov. 21-24.

    Latest odds for Sigg at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over his last five trips to The RSM Classic, Sigg has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 24th.
    • Sigg last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing eighth with a score of 18-under.
    • With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Sigg's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023866-68-64-66-18
    11/17/20221566-69-70-64-13
    11/18/2021MC64-75-3
    11/21/2019MC73-68-1

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has an average of 0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg is averaging 5.607 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058 (120th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.4 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg has a 0.434 mark (23rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 174th this season, and his 29.85 putts-per-round average ranks 171st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance148294.4298.0
    Greens in Regulation %871.70%78.70%
    Putts Per Round17129.8529.0
    Par Breakers10923.65%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance811.94%5.86%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Currently, Sigg sits 132nd in the FedExCup standings with 254 points.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he posted a 2.141 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.
    • Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.774. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 3.732 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.853, which ranked 32nd in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
    • Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.0581.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4341.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2252.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.5080.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0925.607

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship471-66-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-69-67-66-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2367-69-68-67-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship967-67-69-69-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.