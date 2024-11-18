PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Gary Woodland betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Gary Woodland hits the links Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) after a 33rd-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Woodland at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Woodland's first time playing at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Woodland has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 324.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of 3.535 in his past five tournaments.
    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 this season (95th on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.2 yards) ranks 12th, while his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland owns a 0.290 average that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 66.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland has registered a -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.51, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance12313.2324.4
    Greens in Regulation %10566.45%75.93%
    Putts Per Round15729.5129.7
    Par Breakers15122.08%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance14315.46%6.79%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland has participated in 25 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Currently, Woodland ranks 155th in the FedExCup standings with 174 points.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Woodland put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Procore Championship, ranking in the field at 3.026. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Woodland produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland put up his best effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking ninth in the field at 2.818. In that event, he finished 67th.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.331, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
    • Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0541.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.2902.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.306-0.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.207-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.1703.535

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5170-70-70-69-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-76+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6767-69-72-70-23
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-68-72-77+911
    July 25-283M Open3766-69-74-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2868-67-67-69-928
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1664-68-70-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-68-65-69-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3368-70-67-68-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of The RSM Classic.

