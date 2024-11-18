Gary Woodland betting profile: The RSM Classic
Gary Woodland hits the links Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) after a 33rd-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his most recent competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- This is Woodland's first time playing at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Woodland has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 324.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of 3.535 in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 this season (95th on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.2 yards) ranks 12th, while his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland owns a 0.290 average that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 66.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland has registered a -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.51, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|12
|313.2
|324.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.45%
|75.93%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.51
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|151
|22.08%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|15.46%
|6.79%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland has participated in 25 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Currently, Woodland ranks 155th in the FedExCup standings with 174 points.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Woodland put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Procore Championship, ranking in the field at 3.026. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Woodland produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland put up his best effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking ninth in the field at 2.818. In that event, he finished 67th.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.331, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.054
|1.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.290
|2.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.306
|-0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.207
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.170
|3.535
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|67-69-72-70
|-2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-68-72-77
|+9
|11
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-74-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|28
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|64-68-70-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of The RSM Classic.
