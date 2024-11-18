Gary Woodland betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Woodland put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Procore Championship, ranking in the field at 3.026. In that event, he missed the cut.

Woodland produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland put up his best effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking ninth in the field at 2.818. In that event, he finished 67th.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.331, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 38th in that event.