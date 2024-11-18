Garrick Higgo betting profile: The RSM Classic
Garrick Higgo enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 17th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his last time in competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Higgo missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2022.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Higgo's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|MC
|71-71
|E
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Higgo has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo is averaging -0.961 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo is averaging -3.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.231, which ranks 142nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.6 yards) ranks 26th, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 156th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.392. Additionally, he ranks 87th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.56%.
- On the greens, Higgo's 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, while he averages 29.17 putts per round (114th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|309.6
|314.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|67.56%
|73.96%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.17
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.26%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.44%
|13.19%
Higgo's best finishes
- Higgo hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 51.9%.
- Currently, Higgo sits 150th in the FedExCup standings with 186 points.
Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 1.757 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.231
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.392
|-1.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.146
|-0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.149
|-0.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.621
|-3.146
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-69-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|63
|67-64-75-75
|-7
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-65
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|64-74-70-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-69-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|69-68-67-70
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.