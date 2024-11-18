PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Garrick Higgo betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Garrick Higgo enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 17th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his last time in competition.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Higgo missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2022.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Higgo's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/17/2022MC71-71E

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Higgo has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo is averaging -0.961 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo is averaging -3.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.231, which ranks 142nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.6 yards) ranks 26th, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 156th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.392. Additionally, he ranks 87th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.56%.
    • On the greens, Higgo's 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, while he averages 29.17 putts per round (114th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26309.6314.3
    Greens in Regulation %8767.56%73.96%
    Putts Per Round11429.1729.7
    Par Breakers5525.26%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance10114.44%13.19%

    Higgo's best finishes

    • Higgo hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 51.9%.
    • Currently, Higgo sits 150th in the FedExCup standings with 186 points.

    Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 1.757 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.231-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.392-1.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.146-0.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.149-0.961
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.621-3.146

    Higgo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-69-70-70-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6367-64-75-75-73
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship2670-67-73-70-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-65+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5464-74-70-72-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-69-68-64-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1769-68-67-70-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of The RSM Classic.

