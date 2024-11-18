PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Eric Cole posted a sixth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Cole at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Cole's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 16-under, over his last two appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • Cole last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing third with a score of 22-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Cole's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023366-66-61-67-22
    11/17/20223969-68-70-66-9

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging -0.384 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 0.370 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.327 this season (156th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 126th, while his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.167.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 53rd this season, while he averages 28.15 putts per round (13th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126297.7292.7
    Greens in Regulation %17462.51%68.40%
    Putts Per Round1328.1529.0
    Par Breakers8424.33%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance11714.78%12.50%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has played 33 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 22 times (66.7%).
    • As of now, Cole has accumulated 948 points, which ranks him 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.194 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.035. He finished 16th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best mark this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 4.397 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.361, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 46th in that tournament).
    • Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.327-0.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1671.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.1690.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.217-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.2270.370

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-68-69-63-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1871-67-72-63-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4677-68-78-72+741
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1666-67-69-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP664-67-70-66-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.