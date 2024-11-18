Eric Cole betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.194 mark ranked 13th in the field.

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.035. He finished 16th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best mark this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 4.397 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.361, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 46th in that tournament).