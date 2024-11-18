Eric Cole betting profile: The RSM Classic
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Eric Cole posted a sixth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic looking for a better finish.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Cole's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 16-under, over his last two appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Cole last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing third with a score of 22-under.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Cole's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|11/17/2022
|39
|69-68-70-66
|-9
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging -0.384 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 0.370 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.327 this season (156th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 126th, while his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.167.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 53rd this season, while he averages 28.15 putts per round (13th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|297.7
|292.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|174
|62.51%
|68.40%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.15
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.33%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|14.78%
|12.50%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has played 33 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 22 times (66.7%).
- As of now, Cole has accumulated 948 points, which ranks him 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.194 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.035. He finished 16th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best mark this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 4.397 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.361, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 46th in that tournament).
- Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.327
|-0.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.167
|1.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.169
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.217
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.227
|0.370
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|71-67-72-63
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|77-68-78-72
|+7
|41
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|66-67-69-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|64-67-70-66
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.