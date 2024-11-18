Dylan Wu betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.015.

Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049. He finished 19th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184. He finished 16th in that tournament.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.817, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).