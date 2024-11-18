Dylan Wu betting profile: The RSM Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu hits the links Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 47th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his last time in competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, Wu has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of 6-under.
- In 2023, Wu missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Wu's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|11/17/2022
|46
|70-68-70-67
|-7
|11/18/2021
|51
|66-72-68-72
|-4
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Dylan Wu has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.072 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -4.002 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.256 (149th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.8 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu sports a 0.188 mark (70th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Wu has registered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 25.36% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|295.8
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|68.38%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.08
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|54
|25.36%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|14.96%
|14.24%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- As of now, Wu has accumulated 313 points, which ranks him 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.015.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049. He finished 19th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.817, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.256
|1.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.188
|-3.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.061
|-0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.093
|-1.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.086
|-4.002
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-68-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-70-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|69-68-75-68
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|69
|68-69-74-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|69-65-72-67
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|68-71-71-69
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of The RSM Classic.
