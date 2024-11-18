PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu hits the links Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 47th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Wu at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, Wu has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In 2023, Wu missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Wu's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC70-70-2
    11/17/20224670-68-70-67-7
    11/18/20215166-72-68-72-4

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Dylan Wu has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.072 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -4.002 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.256 (149th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.8 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu sports a 0.188 mark (70th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Wu has registered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 25.36% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance137295.8301.7
    Greens in Regulation %6668.38%71.88%
    Putts Per Round10029.0830.0
    Par Breakers5425.36%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance12814.96%14.24%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • As of now, Wu has accumulated 313 points, which ranks him 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.015.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049. He finished 19th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.817, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.2561.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.188-3.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.061-0.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.093-1.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.086-4.002

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-67-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-68-69-69-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-68-68-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-70-69-1414
    July 25-283M Open5369-68-75-68-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6968-69-74-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1469-65-72-67-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4768-71-71-69-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.