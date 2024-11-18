Dylan Frittelli betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five appearances, Frittelli has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Frittelli hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 52nd.

He finished 9-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Dylan Frittelli has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Frittelli has an average of 0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.