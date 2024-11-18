Dylan Frittelli betting profile: The RSM Classic
Dylan Frittelli looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, for the 2024 The RSM Classic .
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Frittelli's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 8-under, over his last five appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Frittelli last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Frittelli's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|11/17/2022
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|11/18/2021
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|11/19/2020
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|11/21/2019
|35
|68-67-68-71
|-8
Frittelli's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Frittelli has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Frittelli hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 52nd.
- He finished 9-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Dylan Frittelli has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Frittelli has an average of 0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Frittelli is averaging 0.395 Strokes Gained: Total.
Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|303.2
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|192
|59.62%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.58
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|185
|19.16%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|184
|16.52%
|13.43%
Frittelli's best finishes
- Frittelli did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 32 tournaments).
- In those 32 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 21.9%.
- Last season Frittelli's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he shot 9-under and finished 52nd.
- Frittelli placed 166th in the FedExCup standings with 180 points last season.
Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|191
|-0.695
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|186
|-0.620
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|0.016
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.041
|0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|186
|-1.258
|0.395
Frittelli's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|70-65-73-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.