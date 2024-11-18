PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Doug Ghim betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Doug Ghim looks to show better in the 2024 The RSM Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Ghim at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over his last four trips to The RSM Classic, Ghim has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 41st.
    • In 2023, Ghim missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Ghim's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC72-67-3
    11/18/20214066-71-74-65-6
    11/19/20201867-71-68-64-12
    11/21/20196568-70-70-71-3

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Ghim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging 7.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.393, which ranks 22nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 128th, and his 67.6% driving accuracy average ranks 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks sixth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.704, while he ranks fifth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.41%.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 139th on TOUR, while he ranks 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.55. He has broken par 25.10% of the time (63rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance128297.6306.6
    Greens in Regulation %572.41%79.94%
    Putts Per Round16029.5529.7
    Par Breakers6325.10%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance511.81%8.33%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim has played 28 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 67.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Ghim, who has 460 points, currently ranks 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.451.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 6.652 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim put up his best mark this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.747, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
    • Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.3932.867
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7043.720
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green980.0280.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.2140.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9117.319

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M Open2470-64-73-68-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-66-68-72-614
    September 12-15Procore Championship4771-69-72-72-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3366-69-70-69-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-66-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open264-70-64-65-21--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2771-66-66-69-8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-70-67-65-14--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.