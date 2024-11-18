1H AGO
Doug Ghim betting profile: The RSM Classic
Doug Ghim looks to show better in the 2024 The RSM Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last four trips to The RSM Classic, Ghim has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 41st.
- In 2023, Ghim missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Ghim's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|11/18/2021
|40
|66-71-74-65
|-6
|11/19/2020
|18
|67-71-68-64
|-12
|11/21/2019
|65
|68-70-70-71
|-3
Ghim's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Ghim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Ghim has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging 7.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.393, which ranks 22nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 128th, and his 67.6% driving accuracy average ranks 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks sixth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.704, while he ranks fifth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.41%.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 139th on TOUR, while he ranks 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.55. He has broken par 25.10% of the time (63rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|297.6
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|72.41%
|79.94%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.55
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|63
|25.10%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.81%
|8.33%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim has played 28 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 67.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Ghim, who has 460 points, currently ranks 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.451.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 6.652 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim put up his best mark this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.747, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
- Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.393
|2.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.704
|3.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|0.028
|0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.214
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.911
|7.319
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-66-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|64-70-64-65
|-21
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|71-66-66-69
|-8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-70-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of The RSM Classic.
