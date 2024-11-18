Doug Ghim betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.451.

Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 6.652 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim put up his best mark this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.747, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.