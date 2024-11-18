PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Denny McCarthy shot 19-under and finished fifth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over his last seven trips to The RSM Classic, McCarthy has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • In 2023, McCarthy finished fifth (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    McCarthy's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023565-67-66-65-19
    11/17/20224666-70-68-71-7
    11/18/20211066-72-65-66-13
    11/19/2020MC71-72+1
    11/21/2019871-62-68-67-14

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, McCarthy has finished in the top 10 once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Denny McCarthy has averaged 296.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has an average of 0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCarthy has an average of 0.217 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McCarthy .

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.331 this season (157th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranks 163rd, while his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 110th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.009, while he ranks 176th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.18%.
    • On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a putts-per-round average of 27.78, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance163291.3296.2
    Greens in Regulation %17662.18%63.54%
    Putts Per Round227.7828.9
    Par Breakers15422.02%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1912.38%16.32%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • McCarthy has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 82.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • As of now, McCarthy has accumulated 1045 points, which ranks him 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCarthy put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 31st in the field at 1.033.
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606. He finished second in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.150). That ranked second in the field.
    • McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.331-1.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.0090.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.3520.867
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6860.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6980.217

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational457-71-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3976-70-73-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open3275-67-72-73+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3167-67-69-67-1035
    July 4-7John Deere Classic764-66-69-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-74+7--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-68-70-66-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship966-63-72-68-11320
    August 22-25BMW Championship2671-74-69-72-2133

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.