Denny McCarthy betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Denny McCarthy shot 19-under and finished fifth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last seven trips to The RSM Classic, McCarthy has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- In 2023, McCarthy finished fifth (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
McCarthy's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|11/17/2022
|46
|66-70-68-71
|-7
|11/18/2021
|10
|66-72-65-66
|-13
|11/19/2020
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|11/21/2019
|8
|71-62-68-67
|-14
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, McCarthy has finished in the top 10 once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- Denny McCarthy has averaged 296.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has an average of 0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCarthy has an average of 0.217 in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.331 this season (157th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranks 163rd, while his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 110th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.009, while he ranks 176th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.18%.
- On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a putts-per-round average of 27.78, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|291.3
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|176
|62.18%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.78
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|154
|22.02%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.38%
|16.32%
McCarthy's best finishes
- McCarthy has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 82.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- As of now, McCarthy has accumulated 1045 points, which ranks him 45th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCarthy put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 31st in the field at 1.033.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.150). That ranked second in the field.
- McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.331
|-1.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.009
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.352
|0.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.686
|0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.698
|0.217
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|57-71-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|35
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|64-66-69-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|9
|66-63-72-68
|-11
|320
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|26
|71-74-69-72
|-2
|133
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.