Denny McCarthy betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, McCarthy put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 31st in the field at 1.033.

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.150). That ranked second in the field.