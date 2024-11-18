Davis Thompson betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Thompson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.006.

Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.331 (he finished first in that tournament).

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.438, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.