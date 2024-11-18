Davis Thompson betting profile: The RSM Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic. He finished 53rd at the par-70 Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in 2023.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Thompson's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 10-under, over his last five appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Thompson last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 53rd with a score of 10-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Thompson's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|11/17/2022
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|11/18/2021
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|11/19/2020
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|11/21/2019
|23
|68-70-68-66
|-10
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Thompson has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 313.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Thompson is averaging -0.563 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 3.119 in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.245 this season (48th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.6 yards) ranks 50th, while his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 37th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.327. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.41%.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR, while he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.74. He has broken par 26.36% of the time (28th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|306.6
|313.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|68.41%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.74
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|28
|26.36%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|13.63%
|14.44%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson has participated in 26 tournaments this season, coming away with one win along with four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times (80.8%).
- Currently, Thompson ranks 24th in the FedExCup standings with 1385 points.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thompson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.006.
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.331 (he finished first in that tournament).
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.438, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (18.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.245
|1.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.327
|1.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.447
|1.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.088
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.107
|3.119
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|1
|63-67-62-64
|-28
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|74-73-71-78
|+12
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|66-66-66-71
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|72-66-72-66
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-74-69-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-68-66-66
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
