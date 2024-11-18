PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Davis Thompson betting profile: The RSM Classic

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic. He finished 53rd at the par-70 Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Thompson at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Thompson's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 10-under, over his last five appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • Thompson last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 53rd with a score of 10-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Thompson's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20235366-69-66-71-10
    11/17/2022MC75-70+3
    11/18/2021MC71-73+2
    11/19/2020MC77-73+8
    11/21/20192368-70-68-66-10

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Thompson has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 313.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Thompson is averaging -0.563 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 3.119 in his past five tournaments.
    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.245 this season (48th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.6 yards) ranks 50th, while his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 37th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.327. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.41%.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR, while he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.74. He has broken par 26.36% of the time (28th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance50306.6313.9
    Greens in Regulation %6568.41%65.56%
    Putts Per Round5728.7428.8
    Par Breakers2826.36%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance6513.63%14.44%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson has participated in 26 tournaments this season, coming away with one win along with four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times (80.8%).
    • Currently, Thompson ranks 24th in the FedExCup standings with 1385 points.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thompson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.006.
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.331 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.438, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (18.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2451.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3271.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.4471.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.088-0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1073.119

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open970-72-70-68E180
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-69-66-68-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic163-67-62-64-28500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-72-71-65-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship6674-73-71-78+126
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1266-66-66-71-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3372-66-72-66-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-74-69-72+358
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-68-66-66-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The RSM Classic.

