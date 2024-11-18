Davis Riley betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669.

Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 7.849 mark ranked second in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where his 3.860 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.914, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.