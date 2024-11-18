Davis Riley betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Davis Riley shot 7-under and finished 46th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Riley's average finish has been 61st, and his average score 3-under, over his last three appearances at The RSM Classic.
- In 2022, Riley finished 46th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Riley's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|46
|68-69-69-69
|-7
|11/18/2021
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|11/21/2019
|76
|68-67-71-78
|+2
Riley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Riley has an average finish of 50th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Riley has an average finishing position of 50th in his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
- Davis Riley has averaged 308.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Riley is averaging 1.817 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley is averaging -1.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.361 this season (159th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 66th, while his 56.7% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 169th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.510. Additionally, he ranks 156th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.24%.
- On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.72, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 24.80% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|303.8
|308.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|64.24%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.72
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|70
|24.80%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|15.88%
|16.36%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley has played 25 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected .
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Riley, who has 647 points, currently sits 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 7.849 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where his 3.860 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.914, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.361
|-0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.510
|-3.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.061
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.260
|1.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.672
|-1.468
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|17
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|67-71-66-71
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|74-73-70-71
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.