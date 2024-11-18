David Skinns betting profile: The RSM Classic
David Skinns looks for better results in the 2024 The RSM Classic after he finished 29th shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2021.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last two appearances at The RSM Classic, Skinns has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Skinns last played at The RSM Classic in 2021, finishing 29th with a score of 8-under.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Skinns' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/18/2021
|29
|64-69-69-72
|-8
Skinns' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Skinns has an average finish of 61st.
- Skinns has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns is averaging -3.519 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -9.299 Strokes Gained: Total.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.258 this season, which ranks 151st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 47th on TOUR with a mark of 0.280.
- On the greens, Skinns' -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 124th this season, while he averages 29.53 putts per round (158th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|303.4
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|24
|70.28%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.53
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|124
|23.19%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.47%
|13.89%
Skinns' best finishes
- While Skinns has not won any of the 27 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times (59.3%).
- Currently, Skinns ranks 107th in the FedExCup standings with 376 points.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 12th in the field at 3.211. In that event, he finished 21st.
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986. He finished 17th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns delivered his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.215. In that event, he finished seventh.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.299, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
- Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.258
|-3.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.280
|-1.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.102
|-0.948
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.115
|-3.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.194
|-9.299
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|60-71-75-69
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|58
|72-70-70-71
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|70-70-68-70
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.