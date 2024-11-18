David Skinns betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 12th in the field at 3.211. In that event, he finished 21st.

Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986. He finished 17th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns delivered his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.215. In that event, he finished seventh.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.299, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.