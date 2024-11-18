PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
David Skinns betting profile: The RSM Classic

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    David Skinns looks for better results in the 2024 The RSM Classic after he finished 29th shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2021.

    Latest odds for Skinns at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last two appearances at The RSM Classic, Skinns has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Skinns last played at The RSM Classic in 2021, finishing 29th with a score of 8-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Skinns' recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/18/20212964-69-69-72-8

    Skinns' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Skinns has an average finish of 61st.
    • Skinns has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns is averaging -3.519 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -9.299 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.258 this season, which ranks 151st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 68th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 47th on TOUR with a mark of 0.280.
    • On the greens, Skinns' -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 124th this season, while he averages 29.53 putts per round (158th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68303.4306.6
    Greens in Regulation %2470.28%69.44%
    Putts Per Round15829.5330.6
    Par Breakers12423.19%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.47%13.89%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • While Skinns has not won any of the 27 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times (59.3%).
    • Currently, Skinns ranks 107th in the FedExCup standings with 376 points.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 12th in the field at 3.211. In that event, he finished 21st.
    • Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986. He finished 17th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns delivered his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.215. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.299, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.258-3.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.280-1.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.102-0.948
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.115-3.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.194-9.299

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-68-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open2468-70-71-66-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4469-71-69-74-5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3760-71-75-69-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6668-71-72-76+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7676-75-67-73+11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5872-70-70-71-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4270-70-68-70-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of The RSM Classic.

