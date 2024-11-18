Christo Lamprecht betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five tournaments, Lamprecht has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Lamprecht has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of 9-under in his only recent appearance.

Christo Lamprecht has averaged 324.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Lamprecht is averaging -1.748 Strokes Gained: Putting.