Christo Lamprecht betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Christo Lamprecht of South Africa hits his tee at the ninth hole eduring the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2024 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 12, 2024 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Christo Lamprecht carded a 23rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The RSM Classic trying for better results.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- This is Lamprecht's first time competing at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Lamprecht's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lamprecht has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Lamprecht has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 9-under in his only recent appearance.
- Christo Lamprecht has averaged 324.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lamprecht is averaging -1.748 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lamprecht is averaging -5.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|320.4
|324.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|52.78%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|25.00%
|15.74%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lamprecht's best finishes
- Lamprecht participated in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
- Last season Lamprecht's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 9-under and finished 23rd in that event.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-5.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.136
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lamprecht's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|73-67-66-69
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of The RSM Classic.
