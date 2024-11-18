PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 29: Chris Kirk of the United States waves ot the gallery on the first tee during the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 29: Chris Kirk of the United States waves ot the gallery on the first tee during the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    After he finished 28th in this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, Nov. 21-24.

    Latest odds for Kirk at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Kirk's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 12-under, over his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • Kirk last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 28th with a score of 14-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Kirk's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20232869-67-66-66-14
    11/17/2022MC71-69-2
    11/18/2021MC67-74-1
    11/19/20201870-67-67-66-12
    11/21/2019MC71-68-3

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Chris Kirk has averaged 310.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk is averaging -1.459 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -0.281 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kirk .

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.287 (38th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.4 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 84th on TOUR with a mark of 0.153.
    • On the greens, Kirk's -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages 28.76 putts per round (61st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99300.4310.9
    Greens in Regulation %11966.07%70.00%
    Putts Per Round6128.7629.2
    Par Breakers8924.22%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance11414.74%12.50%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk has played 22 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times (81.8%).
    • Kirk, who has 1318 points, currently sits 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
    • Kirk produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk produced his best mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.601), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2871.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.1530.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.090-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.412-1.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.119-0.281

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-71-72-72+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6371-70-68-69-27
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-69-69-74-810
    July 18-20The Open Championship3170-76-69-75+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5064-70-71-74-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship973-68-71-69-7310
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2770-74-67-70-30
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3566-68-70-68-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.