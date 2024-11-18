Chris Kirk betting profile: The RSM Classic
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 29: Chris Kirk of the United States waves ot the gallery on the first tee during the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
After he finished 28th in this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Kirk's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 12-under, over his last eight appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Kirk last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 28th with a score of 14-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Kirk's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|11/17/2022
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|11/18/2021
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|11/19/2020
|18
|70-67-67-66
|-12
|11/21/2019
|MC
|71-68
|-3
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- Chris Kirk has averaged 310.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk is averaging -1.459 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -0.281 in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.287 (38th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.4 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 84th on TOUR with a mark of 0.153.
- On the greens, Kirk's -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages 28.76 putts per round (61st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|300.4
|310.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|119
|66.07%
|70.00%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.76
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|89
|24.22%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|14.74%
|12.50%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk has played 22 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times (81.8%).
- Kirk, who has 1318 points, currently sits 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- Kirk produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk produced his best mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.601), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.287
|1.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.153
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.090
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.412
|-1.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.119
|-0.281
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|71-70-68-69
|-2
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|10
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|70-76-69-75
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|64-70-71-74
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|9
|73-68-71-69
|-7
|310
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|70-74-67-70
|-3
|0
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The RSM Classic.
