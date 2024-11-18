Chez Reavie betting profile: The RSM Classic
In his last time out at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Chez Reavie carded a 47th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic looking for a better finish.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last two appearances at The RSM Classic, Reavie has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In Reavie's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2021, he finished 26th after posting a score of 9-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Reavie's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/18/2021
|26
|63-72-72-66
|-9
|11/19/2020
|MC
|72-74
|+4
Reavie's recent performances
- In his last five events, Reavie has an average finish of 51st.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie has an average of 1.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Reavie has an average of -1.669 in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.442 (167th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.0 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie owns a 0.424 average that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 153rd this season, and his 29.47 putts-per-round average ranks 156th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|288.0
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|69.44%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.47
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|109
|23.65%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|14.06%
|11.90%
Reavie's best finishes
- Reavie has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 42.3%.
- Currently, Reavie has 161 points, ranking him 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking in the field at 1.590. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.220. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.357, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 54th.
- Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.442
|-0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.424
|-0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.125
|-1.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.276
|1.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.169
|-1.669
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|68-62-69-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|73-65-67-76
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-63-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|71-66-67-75
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of The RSM Classic.
