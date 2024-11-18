PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chez Reavie betting profile: The RSM Classic

    In his last time out at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Chez Reavie carded a 47th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Reavie at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last two appearances at The RSM Classic, Reavie has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In Reavie's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2021, he finished 26th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Reavie's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/18/20212663-72-72-66-9
    11/19/2020MC72-74+4

    Reavie's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Reavie has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie has an average of 1.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Reavie has an average of -1.669 in his past five tournaments.
    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.442 (167th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.0 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie owns a 0.424 average that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reavie's -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 153rd this season, and his 29.47 putts-per-round average ranks 156th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance175288.0295.8
    Greens in Regulation %4569.44%72.22%
    Putts Per Round15629.4729.8
    Par Breakers10923.65%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance8614.06%11.90%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • Reavie has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 42.3%.
    • Currently, Reavie has 161 points, ranking him 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking in the field at 1.590. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.220. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.357, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 54th.
    • Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.442-0.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.424-0.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.125-1.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.2761.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.169-1.669

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-92
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3268-66-71-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6569-71-72-71+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-74E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1068-62-69-70-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-72-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3273-65-67-76-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-63-71-72-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4771-66-67-75-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of The RSM Classic.

