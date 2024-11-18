Chez Reavie betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking in the field at 1.590. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.220. He finished 10th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.357, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 54th.