PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips hits the links Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) after a 20th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Phillips at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Phillips is competing at The RSM Classic for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Phillips has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chandler Phillips has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 0.799 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Phillips .

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.022 (113th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.3 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 94th on TOUR with a mark of 0.084.
    • On the greens, Phillips has registered a 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 40th on TOUR, while he ranks 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.11. He has broken par 27.00% of the time (17th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142295.3303.5
    Greens in Regulation %14964.91%70.83%
    Putts Per Round1228.1128.7
    Par Breakers1727.00%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance5913.50%11.11%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips has not won any of the 26 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • As of now, Phillips has compiled 427 points, which ranks him 97th in the FedExCup standings.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.032. He finished 38th in that event.
    • Phillips produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 5.033. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips posted his best performance this season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking in the field at 3.531. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.159, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.0220.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.084-0.875
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green880.0540.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2790.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3960.799

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-66-70-68-65
    January 18-21The American Express2570-70-63-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7668-73-74-77+42
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D66-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-70-68-64-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-72-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4464-68-70-71-1112
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3867-69-71-66-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-70-69-70-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3365-69-72-68-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC67-73-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3370-69-68-66-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-66-68-68-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.