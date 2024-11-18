Chandler Phillips betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.032. He finished 38th in that event.

Phillips produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 5.033. In that tournament, he finished third.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips posted his best performance this season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking in the field at 3.531. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.159, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.