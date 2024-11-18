Chandler Phillips betting profile: The RSM Classic
Chandler Phillips hits the links Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) after a 20th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Phillips is competing at The RSM Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Phillips has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chandler Phillips has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 0.799 Strokes Gained: Total.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.022 (113th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.3 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 94th on TOUR with a mark of 0.084.
- On the greens, Phillips has registered a 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 40th on TOUR, while he ranks 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.11. He has broken par 27.00% of the time (17th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|295.3
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|64.91%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.11
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|17
|27.00%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|13.50%
|11.11%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips has not won any of the 26 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- As of now, Phillips has compiled 427 points, which ranks him 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.032. He finished 38th in that event.
- Phillips produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 5.033. In that tournament, he finished third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips posted his best performance this season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking in the field at 3.531. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.159, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.022
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.084
|-0.875
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.054
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.279
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.396
|0.799
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|64-68-70-71
|-11
|12
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-69-72-68
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|70-69-68-66
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-66-68-68
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of The RSM Classic.
