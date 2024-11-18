Chad Ramey betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 5.096. In that event, he finished 45th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.071 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 21st in that event.