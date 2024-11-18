PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) after a 29th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Ramey at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over the last two times Ramey has entered The RSM Classic, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In 2022, Ramey failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Ramey's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/17/2022MC68-73-1
    11/18/2021MC73-69E

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 36th.
    • Ramey has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ramey is averaging 3.650 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey is averaging 3.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ramey .

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.131 this season, which ranks 131st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranks 150th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 155th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.380. Additionally, he ranks 54th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.86%.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR, while he ranks 111th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14. He has broken par 25.65% of the time (43rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance150294.2298.2
    Greens in Regulation %5468.86%77.50%
    Putts Per Round11129.1429.8
    Par Breakers4325.65%27.22%
    Bogey Avoidance13515.16%11.94%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey has played 28 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • With 367 points, Ramey currently sits 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 5.096. In that event, he finished 45th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.071 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.131-0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.380-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green910.0450.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4353.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.0323.652

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126
    July 25-283M Open2468-69-68-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-64-73-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship5871-70-76-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2169-66-64-71-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2365-69-67-70-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4667-69-71-69-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6076-66-74-68-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-67-65-74-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.