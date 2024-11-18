Chad Ramey betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) after a 29th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over the last two times Ramey has entered The RSM Classic, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In 2022, Ramey failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Ramey's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|11/18/2021
|MC
|73-69
|E
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 36th.
- Ramey has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Ramey is averaging 3.650 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey is averaging 3.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.131 this season, which ranks 131st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranks 150th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 155th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.380. Additionally, he ranks 54th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.86%.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR, while he ranks 111th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14. He has broken par 25.65% of the time (43rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|294.2
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.86%
|77.50%
|Putts Per Round
|111
|29.14
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|43
|25.65%
|27.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|15.16%
|11.94%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey has played 28 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- With 367 points, Ramey currently sits 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 5.096. In that event, he finished 45th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.071 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.131
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.380
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.045
|0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.435
|3.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.032
|3.652
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|71-70-76-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|69-66-64-71
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|65-69-67-70
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|76-66-74-68
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-67-65-74
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.