Carson Young betting profile: The RSM Classic
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young looks to improve upon his 71st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last two appearances at The RSM Classic, Young has an average finish of 71st, and an average score of 6-under.
- Young finished 71st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic (in 2023).
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Young's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|11/17/2022
|MC
|73-69
|E
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Carson Young has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of 1.743 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 2.178 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.290 this season, which ranks 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.3 yards) ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young owns a 0.196 mark (69th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a putts-per-round average of 29.28, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 26.15% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|296.3
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|69.72%
|73.77%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.28
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|33
|26.15%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|14.70%
|11.11%
Young's best finishes
- Young has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Young, who has 346 points, currently ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking third in the field at 4.016. In that event, he finished 71st.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he posted a 5.975 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690 (he finished 54th in that event).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.503, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.290
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.196
|1.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.332
|-0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.078
|1.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.232
|2.178
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|72-61-67-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The RSM Classic.
