Carson Young betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking third in the field at 4.016. In that event, he finished 71st.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he posted a 5.975 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690 (he finished 54th in that event).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.503, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.