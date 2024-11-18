PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Carson Young betting profile: The RSM Classic

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young looks to improve upon his 71st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last two appearances at The RSM Classic, Young has an average finish of 71st, and an average score of 6-under.
    • Young finished 71st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic (in 2023).
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Young's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20237168-70-70-68-6
    11/17/2022MC73-69E

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Carson Young has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of 1.743 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 2.178 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.290 this season, which ranks 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.3 yards) ranks 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young owns a 0.196 mark (69th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a putts-per-round average of 29.28, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 26.15% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133296.3297.6
    Greens in Regulation %4169.72%73.77%
    Putts Per Round13129.2829.4
    Par Breakers3326.15%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance11314.70%11.11%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Young, who has 346 points, currently ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking third in the field at 4.016. In that event, he finished 71st.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he posted a 5.975 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690 (he finished 54th in that event).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.503, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.290-0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1961.727
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.332-0.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0781.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.2322.178

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    July 25-283M Open7168-72-76-69+13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4870-68-69-70-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1165-67-69-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3769-68-68-69-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship272-61-67-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6268-72-70-73-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The RSM Classic.

