Carl Yuan betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.086 mark ranked sixth in the field.

Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.675. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.178, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).