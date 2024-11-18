Carl Yuan betting profile: The RSM Classic
In his last competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Carl Yuan ended the weekend at 8-under, good for a 29th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 looking for a better finish.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Yuan's average finish has been 54th, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Yuan last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 68th with a score of 7-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Yuan's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|11/17/2022
|39
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|11/18/2021
|MC
|71-75
|+4
Yuan's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Yuan has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Yuan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Yuan is averaging 0.079 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan is averaging -5.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.207 this season, which ranks 56th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.4 yards) ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 151st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.354. Additionally, he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.35%.
- On the greens, Yuan has registered a -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 179th on TOUR, while he ranks 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.87. He has broken par 24.19% of the time (91st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|310.4
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|63.35%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.87
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|91
|24.19%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|17.47%
|12.70%
Yuan's best finishes
- Although Yuan has not won any of the 27 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected two top-five finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Yuan has 273 points, placing him 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.086 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.675. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.178, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
- Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.207
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.354
|-5.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.032
|0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-0.704
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-0.883
|-5.002
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|68
|67-72-71-75
|+1
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-67-66-69
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-82
|+12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|69-70-64-73
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.