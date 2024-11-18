PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Carl Yuan betting profile: The RSM Classic

    In his last competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Carl Yuan ended the weekend at 8-under, good for a 29th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 looking for a better finish.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Yuan's average finish has been 54th, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • Yuan last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 68th with a score of 7-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Yuan's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20236866-70-69-70-7
    11/17/20223970-68-69-66-9
    11/18/2021MC71-75+4

    Yuan's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Yuan has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Yuan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Yuan is averaging 0.079 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yuan is averaging -5.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yuan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.207 this season, which ranks 56th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.4 yards) ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 151st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.354. Additionally, he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.35%.
    • On the greens, Yuan has registered a -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 179th on TOUR, while he ranks 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.87. He has broken par 24.19% of the time (91st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance22310.4310.4
    Greens in Regulation %16563.35%64.29%
    Putts Per Round7228.8728.6
    Par Breakers9124.19%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance17017.47%12.70%

    Yuan's best finishes

    • Although Yuan has not won any of the 27 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected two top-five finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Yuan has 273 points, placing him 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.086 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.675. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.178, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
    • Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.207-0.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.354-5.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.0320.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-0.7040.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-0.883-5.002

    Yuan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenW/D77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6867-72-71-75+12
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2068-71-69-69-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5670-72-78-72+8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-67-66-69-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-82+12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2969-70-64-73-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of The RSM Classic.

