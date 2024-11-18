PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas betting profile: The RSM Classic

    In his last competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Camilo Villegas finished the weekend at 5-under, good for a 47th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Villegas at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Villegas' average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 14-under, over his last six appearances at The RSM Classic.
    • Villegas last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 58th with a score of 9-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Villegas' recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20235867-70-68-68-9
    11/17/2022MC75-67E
    11/18/2021MC70-73+1
    11/19/2020664-66-70-66-16

    Villegas' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Villegas has an average finish of 51st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Villegas has an average finishing position of 51st in his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 290.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has an average of -3.876 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of -4.479 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Villegas .

    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.955, which ranks 180th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (285.1 yards) ranks 176th, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas sports a -0.280 mark (141st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Villegas has delivered a -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 181st with a putts-per-round average of 30.15, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance176285.1290.6
    Greens in Regulation %10866.36%69.05%
    Putts Per Round18130.1530.6
    Par Breakers13322.73%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance18118.69%16.27%

    Villegas' best finishes

    • Villegas, who has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 28%.
    • Currently, Villegas has 45 points, ranking him 194th in the FedExCup standings.

    Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.489. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Villegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking 15th in the field at 3.247. In that event, he finished 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best mark this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.302.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.141). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.424) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked in the field.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-0.955-2.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.2800.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.0150.861
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-0.720-3.876
    Average Strokes Gained: Total183-1.970-4.479

    Villegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry5065-71-74-70-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-68-65-74-124
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6769-71-77-68+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-74+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5776-74-72-71+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5467-71-70-72-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4772-68-66-73-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.