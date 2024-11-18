Camilo Villegas betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Camilo Villegas finished the weekend at 5-under, good for a 47th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 seeking a higher finish.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Villegas' average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 14-under, over his last six appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Villegas last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 58th with a score of 9-under.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Villegas' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|11/17/2022
|MC
|75-67
|E
|11/18/2021
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|11/19/2020
|6
|64-66-70-66
|-16
Villegas' recent performances
- In his last five events, Villegas has an average finish of 51st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Villegas has an average finishing position of 51st in his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 290.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has an average of -3.876 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of -4.479 in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.955, which ranks 180th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (285.1 yards) ranks 176th, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas sports a -0.280 mark (141st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 181st with a putts-per-round average of 30.15, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|285.1
|290.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.36%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|181
|30.15
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|133
|22.73%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|181
|18.69%
|16.27%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas, who has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 28%.
- Currently, Villegas has 45 points, ranking him 194th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.489. He missed the cut in that event.
- Villegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking 15th in the field at 3.247. In that event, he finished 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best mark this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.302.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.141). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.424) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked in the field.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-0.955
|-2.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.280
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.015
|0.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-0.720
|-3.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|183
|-1.970
|-4.479
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|57
|76-74-72-71
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|67-71-70-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.