Camilo Villegas betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five events, Villegas has an average finish of 51st.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 290.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Villegas has an average of -3.876 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.