Cameron Champ betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.366. He finished 45th in that tournament.

Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 0.521 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 46th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.925, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.