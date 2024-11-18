Cameron Champ betting profile: The RSM Classic
Cameron Champ shot 9-under and took 58th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last four trips to The RSM Classic, Champ has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
- Champ last participated in The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 58th with a score of 9-under.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Champ's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|11/17/2022
|MC
|74-71
|+3
Champ's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Champ has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Champ has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Cameron Champ has averaged 332.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Champ is averaging 0.039 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging -0.672 Strokes Gained: Total.
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.879 this season (best on TOUR). His average driving distance (323.0 yards) ranks first, while his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ ranks 180th on TOUR with a mark of -0.749.
- On the greens, Champ's 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 30th this season, and his 29.73 putts-per-round average ranks 167th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|323.0
|332.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|68.18%
|72.73%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|29.73
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|138
|22.63%
|18.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|14.85%
|11.62%
Champ's best finishes
- Champ has played 24 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut six times.
- Champ, who has 140 points, currently sits 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Champ's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.366. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 0.521 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 46th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.925, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.
- Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.879
|1.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-0.749
|-0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|181
|-0.619
|-1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.362
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.127
|-0.672
Champ's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|59-78-65
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-68-68-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-70-71-63
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-69-70-71
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.