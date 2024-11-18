Bud Cauley betting profile: The RSM Classic

Over his last five events, Cauley has finished in the top five once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Cauley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five tournaments.

Bud Cauley has averaged 308.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Cauley has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.