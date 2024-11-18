Bud Cauley betting profile: The RSM Classic
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 18: Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley enters the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 after a 34th-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open in his last tournament.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Cauley's average finish has been eighth, and his average score 13-under, over his last three appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Cauley missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2018.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Cauley's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Cauley has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Cauley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five tournaments.
- Bud Cauley has averaged 308.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging 2.182 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.145 (71st) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.8 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cauley ranks 86th on TOUR with a mark of 0.141.
- On the greens, Cauley has delivered a -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 127th on TOUR, while he ranks 125th with a putts-per-round average of 29.20. He has broken par 21.11% of the time (170th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.8
|308.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|70.22%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.20
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|170
|21.11%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|11.22%
|9.38%
Cauley's best finishes
- While Cauley has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 56.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Cauley ranks 186th in the FedExCup standings with 76 points.
Cauley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cauley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Procore Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.106. In that event, he finished 32nd.
- Cauley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.788 (he finished 34th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cauley's best mark this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.313.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Cauley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.163, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 17th in the field (he finished 32nd in that event).
- Cauley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.145
|1.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.141
|0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.111
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.139
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.259
|2.182
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|65
|69-68-70-75
|-2
|4
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-65-74-69
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|72-65-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-72-68-71
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-67-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|66-67-67-67
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|64-73-67-69
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of The RSM Classic.
