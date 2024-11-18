Brice Garnett betting profile: The RSM Classic
Brice Garnett didn't fare well the last time he took the course in The RSM Classic in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last seven appearances at The RSM Classic, Garnett has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Garnett's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|11/17/2022
|46
|68-69-69-69
|-7
|11/18/2021
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|11/19/2020
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|11/21/2019
|MC
|70-69
|-3
Garnett's recent performances
- In his last five events, Garnett has an average finish of 46th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Brice Garnett has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett is averaging -1.357 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of -0.105 in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.159 this season (133rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.9 yards) ranks 170th, while his 70.6% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Garnett owns a 0.164 mark (78th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Garnett has delivered a -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR, while he ranks 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.30. He has broken par 26.69% of the time (22nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|289.9
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|71.14%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.30
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|22
|26.69%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|14.25%
|15.28%
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win .
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 56.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- With 516 points, Garnett currently ranks 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Garnett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.747 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 4.639 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett produced his best effort this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.937.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.178, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 17th in the field (he finished 18th in that event).
- Garnett posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 33rd in the field.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.159
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.164
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.271
|1.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.435
|-1.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.158
|-0.105
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|72-67-69-68
|-8
|24
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|71-69-66-70
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|69-67-70-68
|-6
|14
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|71-66-72-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of The RSM Classic.
