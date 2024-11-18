Brice Garnett betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five events, Garnett has an average finish of 46th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.

Brice Garnett has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Garnett is averaging -1.357 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.